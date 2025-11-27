ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-11-25

Daily Market Reports | Nov 27 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|4.870
|528.39%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|5.740
|-11.15%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|3.550
|10.25%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|2.000
|-7.83%
|GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC
|1.815
|8.68%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|7.140
|-4.80%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.670
|8.10%
|HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
|6.970
|-4.39%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|69.720
|6.85%
|AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.990
|-4.35%
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|152.060
|5.92%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|2.240
|-3.86%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|5.360
|5.72%
|QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
|19.050
|-3.69%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.285
|5.56%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|14.450
|-3.67%
|JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.585
|5.32%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.155
|-3.13%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|3.370
|5.31%
|APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
|29.580
|-3.05%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.105
|5.00%
|ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING
|1.480
|-2.95%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|5.090
|4.95%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|21.170
|-2.93%
|MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.455
|4.60%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|4.480
|-2.82%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|14.450
|4.48%
|RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
|36.270
|-2.81%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.120
|4.35%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.540
|-2.53%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|17.700
|4.24%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|3.890
|-2.51%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|63.180
|4.07%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.195
|-2.45%
|REH – REECE LIMITED
|12.730
|4.00%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|3.950
|-2.23%
|EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED
|25.960
|3.84%
|MGR – MIRVAC GROUP
|2.190
|-2.23%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|13.210
|3.61%
|GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED
|8.130
|-2.17%
