ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-11-25

Daily Market Reports | Nov 27 2025

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 4.870 528.39% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.740 -11.15% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.550 10.25% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.000 -7.83% GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.815 8.68% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.140 -4.80% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.670 8.10% HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.970 -4.39% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 69.720 6.85% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 0.990 -4.35% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 152.060 5.92% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 2.240 -3.86% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 5.360 5.72% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 19.050 -3.69% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.285 5.56% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 14.450 -3.67% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.585 5.32% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.155 -3.13% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.370 5.31% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 29.580 -3.05% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.105 5.00% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.480 -2.95% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 5.090 4.95% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 21.170 -2.93% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.455 4.60% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.480 -2.82% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 14.450 4.48% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 36.270 -2.81% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.120 4.35% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.540 -2.53% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 17.700 4.24% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.890 -2.51% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 63.180 4.07% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.195 -2.45% REH – REECE LIMITED 12.730 4.00% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.950 -2.23% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 25.960 3.84% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.190 -2.23% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 13.210 3.61% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.130 -2.17%

