EcoFlow Secures CEC Certification, Marking Strategic Entry Into the Australian Renewable Energy Market

SYDNEY, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – EcoFlow, a global leader in smart residential energy solutions, has officially received Clean Energy Council (CEC) certification for its home battery and solar technologies, marking its formal entry into the Australian market.

CEC approval recognises EcoFlow’s compliance with Australia’s stringent performance and safety requirements – a significant milestone as the company prepares to introduce its next-generation home energy ecosystem to local installers, distributors and technology partners.

"Earning CEC certification is an important first step in establishing EcoFlow within one of the world’s most advanced rooftop solar markets," said Craig Bilboe, Country Manager Australia and New Zealand, EcoFlow. "It signals that our systems are engineered to meet Australia’s expectations for durability, safety and long-term reliability."

EcoFlow’s upcoming product rollout for Australia is designed with installers in mind. Its residential energy systems incorporate LFP battery chemistry supported by multi-layer thermal protection, onboard temperature monitoring and automated isolation of abnormal conditions – all housed within IP65 weather-resistant enclosures suitable for Australia’s diverse climates. These design foundations aim to make installation safer, reduce long-term maintenance and ensure consistent performance in real-world conditions.

The company’s growing ecosystem also offers significant flexibility for partners. Modular storage architecture enables tailored system design for everything from compact homes to higher-demand family properties, while broad third-party compatibility ensures seamless integration with a wide range of inverters, rooftop solar arrays, EV chargers and existing home-energy devices. EcoFlow’s smart energy-management capabilities further support installers by automating load optimisation based on household consumption patterns, solar yield and tariff structures – helping homeowners maximise self-consumption and reduce energy costs over time.

With its CEC registration now in place, EcoFlow is preparing a broader set of product introductions and partnerships planned for 2026 and beyond, aimed at delivering a comprehensive suite of intelligent, expandable and installer-friendly residential energy solutions.

"Certification marks the beginning of our long-term commitment to Australia," added Craig. "We’re excited to collaborate with local installers and industry partners as we roll out a new generation of home energy technology designed for the needs of modern Australian households."

Further details on EcoFlow’s Australian portfolio will be announced in the coming months.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a global leader in eco-friendly energy solutions, committed to powering a sustainable future. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has focused on creating flexible, innovative, and reliable power solutions for homes, outdoor adventures, and on-the-go lifestyles. With headquarters in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 5 million users across 140 markets worldwide.

