Senetas and Nokia Announce Strategic Alliance to Secure Mission-Critical Networks for Defence and Government

PR NewsWire | 10:25 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Senetas Corporation and Nokia today announced a strategic alliance to deliver joint capabilities specifically designed for mission-critical network environments.

This partnership combines Senetas’ globally certified, quantum-resistant encryption technology with Nokia’s trusted mission-critical network solutions, underpinned by its Defence-in-Depth cybersecurity framework.  As countries across Asia strengthen their sovereign defence capabilities and critical infrastructure resilience, this alliance ensures end-to-end security, from core networks to the tactical edge. Nokia’s Optical LAN, IP, and Optical portfolios, integrated with Senetas’ encryption, will provide uncompromising protection against sophisticated cyber threats across dispersed operational environments.

Together, they are closing attack vectors from the data centre to the network edge, including critical autonomous platforms, for enhanced Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and combat operations.

Securing the Front Line: From Core Networks to the Tactical Edge

In modern defence environments, secure communications are as critical in the field as they are in core network infrastructure. Senetas’ quantum-resistant network encryption solutions extend military-grade security to every location duty calls—from submarine depths to aerial missions—arming military assets with uncompromising protection against sophisticated state and criminal cyber threats.    

The joint Nokia and Senetas solution will ensure that defence and government customers can maintain data integrity and confidentiality across diverse, high-speed networks while meeting the stringent requirements for independent sovereign and international security certifications (such as FIPS, Common Criteria, or equivalent).

Commitment to Sovereign Security Technology

The partnership proudly features Senetas, an Australian-founded defence technology provider, alongside Nokia, a global leader in secure mission-critical network solutions. This combined focus on sovereign and trusted technologies ensures that customers benefit from solutions developed and controlled within secured and reliable jurisdictions. Together, this provides an essential layer of assurance and strategic advantage in highly sensitive defence and national security applications.

Donny Janssens, Head of Partners for Network Infrastructure, Asia Pacific

Nokia: "Nokia is a trusted partner to the defence community, providing scalable, secure and resilient mission-critical networks, be it making military bases smarter with field-proven fibre technologies or by deploying secure multi-service wide area networks for modern defence operation with IP/MPLS and optical networks. By partnering with Senetas, we are enhancing our quantum-safe solution to address additional defence-specific needs as well as expanding our Defence-in-Depth strategy." 

Andrew Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, Senetas: "At Senetas, we’ve engineered highly certified encryption solutions designed for the most demanding environments and this strategic alliance will bring those capabilities into critical defence and government networks globally. By combining our independently-certified, quantum-resistant technology with Nokia’s world-class network infrastructure, we are delivering a new benchmark for secure, end-to-end communications."

About Senetas

Senetas is an Australian-founded defence technology company providing high-assurance cybersecurity solutions to defence, government, and critical infrastructure organisations in more than 60 countries. Our technologies deliver certified quantum-resistant network encryption for future threats. We safeguard mission-critical communications by protecting sensitive data in motion and data at rest. Distributed globally by Thales, one of the world’s largest defense, aerospace, and cybersecurity technology providers, Senetas solutions comply with the highest international security standards and certifications, including Common Criteria, FIPS and DoDIN APL.

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, powered by the innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we’re advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

