ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-11-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
|4.490
|9.51%
|APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
|28.480
|-3.72%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|3.870
|9.01%
|SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
|17.560
|-3.57%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|15.520
|7.40%
|CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
|2.220
|-3.48%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.305
|7.02%
|QUB – QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
|4.860
|-2.21%
|FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|13.530
|6.54%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.980
|-2.00%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.635
|5.83%
|PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED
|17.900
|-1.86%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|5.390
|5.48%
|DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED.
|9.080
|-1.84%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.800
|4.87%
|ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING
|1.455
|-1.69%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.110
|4.76%
|EVT – EVT LIMITED
|13.760
|-1.64%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|73.020
|4.73%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|6.660
|-1.48%
|AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED
|9.400
|4.33%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.450
|-1.38%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|16.130
|4.27%
|ARF – ARENA REIT
|3.580
|-1.38%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|9.640
|4.22%
|MGR – MIRVAC GROUP
|2.160
|-1.37%
|WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|4.770
|4.15%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.435
|-1.37%
|SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED
|8.790
|4.15%
|RDX – REDOX LIMITED
|2.900
|-1.36%
|NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED
|5.510
|3.96%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|195.910
|-1.33%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|3.720
|3.91%
|MTS – METCASH LIMITED
|3.700
|-1.33%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.065
|3.90%
|ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED
|5.320
|-1.30%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.870
|3.89%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.180
|-1.26%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.810
|3.69%
|ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|34.640
|-1.25%
