ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-11-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.490 9.51% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 28.480 -3.72% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.870 9.01% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 17.560 -3.57% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 15.520 7.40% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 2.220 -3.48% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.305 7.02% QUB – QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.860 -2.21% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 13.530 6.54% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.980 -2.00% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.635 5.83% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 17.900 -1.86% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 5.390 5.48% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 9.080 -1.84% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.800 4.87% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.455 -1.69% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.110 4.76% EVT – EVT LIMITED 13.760 -1.64% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 73.020 4.73% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 6.660 -1.48% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 9.400 4.33% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.450 -1.38% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 16.130 4.27% ARF – ARENA REIT 3.580 -1.38% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 9.640 4.22% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.160 -1.37% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 4.770 4.15% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.435 -1.37% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 8.790 4.15% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.900 -1.36% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.510 3.96% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 195.910 -1.33% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 3.720 3.91% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 3.700 -1.33% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.065 3.90% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 5.320 -1.30% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.870 3.89% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.180 -1.26% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.810 3.69% ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 34.640 -1.25%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms