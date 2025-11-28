Next Week At A Glance – 1-5 Dec 2025

Weekly Reports | 12:03 PM

List StockArray ( [0] => WTC )

This story features WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED.

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: WTC

The company is included in ASX50, ASX100, ASX200, ASX300, ALL-ORDS and ALL-TECH

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.

For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

The week that was in Australian Finance:

-With Thursday’s US Thanksgiving holiday and a half day of trading on Friday stateside, markets lack direction and are limping over the line for the month of November.

-The ASX200 has declined -2.98% over November and is down -2.62% for the quarter-to-date. Globally, monthly returns have been largely negative, with Japan, South Korea and China all falling.

European markets fared better, and India’s Sensex rallied over 2%. US markets were not spared from profit taking with Nasdaq off -2%-plus, despite a rally over the last week.

-Australia’s October CPI print came in considerably hotter than forecast, with more economists pointing to the next RBA move as a rate hike. APRA has also turned up the heat on the banks’ home lending restrictions to limit the number of “high-risk” large loans being issued to customers.

Time will tell whether the directional change in the RBA interest rate cycle outlook and APRA’s measures take some heat off Australia’s housing market.

-RBA Overnight Indexed (interest rates) Swap pricing is now showing initial small signals for the start of a new tightening cycle.

-Drilling down into sectors, information technology was the standout, rallying almost 7% over the week, led by WiseTech Global ((WTC)) post AGM.

Materials also lifted over 4.5% with gold stocks and major miners well supported. Healthcare continued to rally, up over 4.5% and Industrials almost 4%. The only laggard sector was Energy which finished flat to slightly weaker as hopes for a Russia/Ukraine peace deal grew.

-In the US, markets have shifted back to higher market pricing for a December rate cut as signs of a weakening labour market have found favour with both voting and non-voting Federal Reserve Governors. The all-important November employment report is scheduled for November 16, after the December 10 FOMC meeting.

-FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor has to date updated 49 companies with 28.6% Beats, 32.7% In Line, and 38.8% Misses, notably, some discretionary retailers have been experiencing a slowdown in sales growth. For more details see https://fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

-While European and US markets appear to be setting up for a Christmas rally, the same may not hold true for Australia, with the market likely to be paying close attention to the RBA’s December 9 rate decision and commentary.

Next week we have 3Q26 GDP data to be announced on Wednesday, 3rd December.

FNArena wishes everyone a lovely, safe, and happy weekend.

Corporate news in the week that was:

-BHP Group ((BHP)) has made a revised takeover approach to Anglo American with a mix of cash and stock, to block the merger with Canada’s Teck Resources. Anglo American’s response has been negative (preference for Teck deal to proceed)

-Morse Micro, Australia’s largest semiconductor company is seeking to raise $32m in pre-IPO funding.

-A private equity firm is expected to launch a takeover offer for Monash IVF ((MVF)) post picking up 6% of the stock last Friday.

– Private equity is seeking around $1bn valuation for Everlight Radiology, a teleradiology business.

-CommBank ((CBA)) is pushing back against moves by Macquarie Group ((MQG)) to attract depositors and is defending its 26.6% market share.

-Energy Australis is converting its 101-year-old Yallourn coal power site into a low carbon emissions hub supplying data centres, industry and households at a $5bn cost.

-Agnico Eagle is reportedly eyeing up Northern Star ((NST)) but a deal depends on the Hemi project’s value and capex requirements.

-Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) is selling its $3.8bn equipment finance portfolio with bids due pre-Christmas.

-Treasurer Jim Chalmers has blocked Cosett’s $600m Mayne Pharma ((MYX)) bid on national interest grounds.

-BGH Capital is reported as targeting Webjet Group ((WJL)) for its cash with a leverage buyout.

-The Australian government to expected to underwrite Tomago Aluminium by investing billions into Snowy-Hydro to generate cheap energy.

-Anglo American has rejected BHP Group’s ((BHP)) revised reported offer. BHP has given up on the idea.

-Omega Oil & Gas ((OMA)) is acquiring a strategic stake in Elixir Energy ((EXR)).

-MA Financial ((MAF)) has contracted to buy Hyperdrome Town Centre shopping centre for -$678.7m.

-TikTok wins naming rights to a 9,000-capacity Darling Harbour venue, a world first.

-Corporate Travel Management ((CTD)) is likely to miss November accounts deadline after audit errors.

-Oroton (no longer listed) is targeting a doubling of sales as earnings rise on expanded clothes and accessories.

-Blackbird has reported Canva is apparently ready for a 2026 IPO.

-Santos’ ((STO)) Narrabri gas project is facing a four-month court delay after judge recusal.

-Monash IVF ((MVF)) has rejected an 80c takeover bid after it was viewed as insufficient.

-Blackstone has launched the $1.5bn sale of AirTrunk’s Malaysian JHB1 data centre,

-Woodside Energy ((WDS)) and Timor-Leste have revived the Sunrise project with production targeted for 2032-2035.

-CSIRO sells $85m Chrysos Corp ((C79)) shares at a -6.7% discount.

-Droneshield ((DRO)) announced a $5.2m European military contract.

-Star Entertainment Group ((SGR)) may be privatised if its financial problems continue.

-Ashurst predicts a rise in IPO’s in 2026 due to global activity and its deal pipeline.

-Macquarie Technology’s ((MAQ)) CEO is considering as one option selling a majority stake in existing data centre assets to fund the group’s new $3bn data centre campus.

-Austrac is looking at acting against Bendigo and Adelaide Bank ((BEN)) after internal investigations into its management of anti-money-laundering risks found broad failures.

-KKR is looking for buyers for Laser Clinics A&NZ operations.

-Northwest Healthcare Properties has agreed to transfer operating rights of 12 Healthscope hospitals to Calvary Health.

-Beach Energy ((BPT)) is keen to invest with Santos Energy ((STO)) in the stalled -$3.6bn Narrabri gas project.

-ASIC is suing Electro Optic Systems’ ((EOS)) founder and former CSEO, Ben Greene, alleging he failed to communicate an earnings downgrade.

-Private equity owned SkinKandy is preparing a $400m IPO on the ASX in 2026.

-Homart Pharmaceuticals is planning an IPO with a $300m valuation post Blackmores buyout.

-AirTrunk says Australia is lagging Asia by around 18 months in data centre approvals.

-ACCC concerns may stop National Australia Bank ((NAB)) from buying HSBC Australia.

-Betashares is planning to acquire a minority stake in ASIC-approved stablecoin issuer Macropod.

-US private equity firm, General Atlantic is reported as securing control of El Jannah, the Lebanese charcoal chicken chain for $1bn.

-Snowy Hydro is expected to announce a 15-year deal to purchase power from a SA wind farm being developed by Macquarie Capital’s ((MQG)) Aula Energy.

Next week’s Corporate Calendar

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

CHARTS