Next Week At A Glance – 1-5 Dec 2025

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.

For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

The week that was in Australian Finance:

-With Thursday’s US Thanksgiving holiday and a half day of trading on Friday stateside, markets lack direction and are limping over the line for the month of November.

-The ASX200 has declined -2.98% over November and is down -2.62% for the quarter-to-date. Globally, monthly returns have been largely negative, with Japan, South Korea and China all falling.

European markets fared better, and India’s Sensex rallied over 2%. US markets were not spared from profit taking with Nasdaq off -2%-plus, despite a rally over the last week.

-Australia’s October CPI print came in considerably hotter than forecast, with more economists pointing to the next RBA move as a rate hike. APRA has also turned up the heat on the banks’ home lending restrictions to limit the number of “high-risk” large loans being issued to customers.

Time will tell whether the directional change in the RBA interest rate cycle outlook and APRA’s measures take some heat off Australia’s housing market.

-RBA Overnight Indexed (interest rates) Swap pricing is now showing initial small signals for the start of a new tightening cycle.

-Drilling down into sectors, information technology was the standout, rallying almost 7% over the week, led by WiseTech Global ((WTC)) post AGM.

Materials also lifted over 4.5% with gold stocks and major miners well supported. Healthcare continued to rally, up over 4.5% and Industrials almost 4%. The only laggard sector was Energy which finished flat to slightly weaker as hopes for a Russia/Ukraine peace deal grew.

-In the US, markets have shifted back to higher market pricing for a December rate cut as signs of a weakening labour market have found favour with both voting and non-voting Federal Reserve Governors. The all-important November employment report is scheduled for November 16, after the December 10 FOMC meeting.

-FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor has to date updated 49 companies with 28.6% Beats, 32.7% In Line, and 38.8% Misses, notably, some discretionary retailers have been experiencing a slowdown in sales growth. For more details see https://fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

-While European and US markets appear to be setting up for a Christmas rally, the same may not hold true for Australia, with the market likely to be paying close attention to the RBA’s December 9 rate decision and commentary.

Next week we have 3Q26 GDP data to be announced on Wednesday, 3rd December.

FNArena wishes everyone a lovely, safe, and happy weekend.

Corporate news in the week that was:

-BHP Group ((BHP)) has made a revised takeover approach to Anglo American with a mix of cash and stock, to block the merger with Canada’s Teck Resources. Anglo American’s response has been negative (preference for Teck deal to proceed)

-Morse Micro, Australia’s largest semiconductor company is seeking to raise $32m in pre-IPO funding.

-A private equity firm is expected to launch a takeover offer for Monash IVF ((MVF)) post picking up 6% of the stock last Friday.

– Private equity is seeking around $1bn valuation for Everlight Radiology, a teleradiology business.

-CommBank ((CBA)) is pushing back against moves by Macquarie Group ((MQG)) to attract depositors and is defending its 26.6% market share.

-Energy Australis is converting its 101-year-old Yallourn coal power site into a low carbon emissions hub supplying data centres, industry and households at a $5bn cost.

-Agnico Eagle is reportedly eyeing up Northern Star ((NST)) but a deal depends on the Hemi project’s value and capex requirements.

-Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) is selling its $3.8bn equipment finance portfolio with bids due pre-Christmas.

-Treasurer Jim Chalmers has blocked Cosett’s $600m Mayne Pharma ((MYX)) bid on national interest grounds.

-BGH Capital is reported as targeting Webjet Group ((WJL)) for its cash with a leverage buyout.

-The Australian government to expected to underwrite Tomago Aluminium by investing billions into Snowy-Hydro to generate cheap energy.

-Anglo American has rejected BHP Group’s ((BHP)) revised reported offer. BHP has given up on the idea.

-Omega Oil & Gas ((OMA)) is acquiring a strategic stake in Elixir Energy ((EXR)).

-MA Financial ((MAF)) has contracted to buy Hyperdrome Town Centre shopping centre for -$678.7m.

-TikTok wins naming rights to a 9,000-capacity Darling Harbour venue, a world first.

-Corporate Travel Management ((CTD)) is likely to miss November accounts deadline after audit errors.

-Oroton (no longer listed) is targeting a doubling of sales as earnings rise on expanded clothes and accessories.

-Blackbird has reported Canva is apparently ready for a 2026 IPO.

-Santos’ ((STO)) Narrabri gas project is facing a four-month court delay after judge recusal.

-Monash IVF ((MVF)) has rejected an 80c takeover bid after it was viewed as insufficient.

-Blackstone has launched the $1.5bn sale of AirTrunk’s Malaysian JHB1 data centre,

-Woodside Energy ((WDS)) and Timor-Leste have revived the Sunrise project with production targeted for 2032-2035.

-CSIRO sells $85m Chrysos Corp ((C79)) shares at a -6.7% discount.

-Droneshield ((DRO)) announced a $5.2m European military contract.

-Star Entertainment Group ((SGR)) may be privatised if its financial problems continue.

-Ashurst predicts a rise in IPO’s in 2026 due to global activity and its deal pipeline.

-Macquarie Technology’s  ((MAQ)) CEO is considering as one option selling a majority stake in existing data centre assets to fund the group’s new $3bn data centre campus.

-Austrac is looking at acting against Bendigo and Adelaide Bank ((BEN)) after internal investigations into its management of anti-money-laundering risks found broad failures.

-KKR is looking for buyers for Laser Clinics A&NZ operations.

-Northwest Healthcare Properties has agreed to transfer operating rights of 12 Healthscope hospitals to Calvary Health.

-Beach Energy ((BPT)) is keen to invest with Santos Energy ((STO)) in the stalled -$3.6bn Narrabri gas project.

-ASIC is suing Electro Optic Systems’ ((EOS)) founder and former CSEO, Ben Greene, alleging he failed to communicate an earnings downgrade.

-Private equity owned SkinKandy is preparing a $400m IPO on the ASX in 2026.

-Homart Pharmaceuticals is planning an IPO with a $300m valuation post Blackmores buyout.

-AirTrunk says Australia is lagging Asia by around 18 months in data centre approvals.

-ACCC concerns may stop National Australia Bank ((NAB)) from buying HSBC Australia.

-Betashares is planning to acquire a minority stake in ASIC-approved stablecoin issuer Macropod.

-US private equity firm, General Atlantic is reported as securing control of El Jannah, the Lebanese charcoal chicken chain for $1bn.

-Snowy Hydro is expected to announce a 15-year deal to purchase power from a SA wind farm being developed by Macquarie Capital’s ((MQG)) Aula Energy.

Next week’s Corporate Calendar

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

