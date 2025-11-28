Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 28 November 2025

Weekly Reports | 10:50 AM
Our top ten news from 20 November 2025 to 27 November 2025 (ranked according to popularity).
1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 21-11-2025
Friday 21 November 2025
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
2 – Uranium Week: Geo-Politics & Japan’s Restart
Tuesday 25 November 2025
Conflicting reports on US/Russia sanctions saw spot prices retreat on hopes of a Ukraine/Russia peace deal
3 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 21 November 2025
Friday 21 November 2025
Our top ten news stories from 13 November 2025 to 20 November 2025
4 – Rudi’s View: Banks, Gold, Lithium & US Equities
Thursday 20 November 2025
JP Morgan has updated its 10-year outlook for global assets, while brokers line up their preferred exposures to lithium and gold, and among Aussie banks
5 – ALS Strikes Gold, With Upside Potential
Friday 21 November 2025
Rising demand for commodities testing, supported by the soaring gold price, provided a strong first half for ALS Ltd, and it appears there’s more to come
6 – Outlook Intact Post Tech1’s FY25 Punishment
Monday 24 November 2025
Shares in TechnologyOne reacted negatively on the release of a record FY25 performance, as not all metrics met elevated expectations and as the global technology sector is de-rated
7 – 4DMedical Poised For A Recovery
Tuesday 25 November 2025
Michael Gable of Fairmont Equities notes 4DMedical shares retraced from a new October high and the bounce supports a move higher
8 – AI’s Growth Meets Costs, Scale And Bottlenecks
Thursday 20 November 2025
Artificial intelligence is the most significant change to humanity in the 21st Century but the complexity, scale and needs for the technology create both opportunities and risks
9 – The Market In Numbers – 22 Nov 2025
Saturday 22 November 2025
Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements
10 – Navigator Global Investments Breaks The Mould
Thursday 20 November 2025
New research on Navigator Global Investments highlights a business model with structural advantages over listed peers and potential to lift earnings above market expectations