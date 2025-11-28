Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 28 November 2025

Weekly Reports | 10:50 AM

List StockArray ( )

Our top ten news from 20 November 2025 to 27 November 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 21-11-2025

Friday 21 November 2025

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – Uranium Week: Geo-Politics & Japan’s Restart

Tuesday 25 November 2025

Conflicting reports on US/Russia sanctions saw spot prices retreat on hopes of a Ukraine/Russia peace deal

3 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 21 November 2025

Friday 21 November 2025

Our top ten news stories from 13 November 2025 to 20 November 2025

4 – Rudi’s View: Banks, Gold, Lithium & US Equities

Thursday 20 November 2025

JP Morgan has updated its 10-year outlook for global assets, while brokers line up their preferred exposures to lithium and gold, and among Aussie banks

5 – ALS Strikes Gold, With Upside Potential

Friday 21 November 2025

Rising demand for commodities testing, supported by the soaring gold price, provided a strong first half for ALS Ltd, and it appears there’s more to come

6 – Outlook Intact Post Tech1’s FY25 Punishment

Monday 24 November 2025

Shares in TechnologyOne reacted negatively on the release of a record FY25 performance, as not all metrics met elevated expectations and as the global technology sector is de-rated

7 – 4DMedical Poised For A Recovery

Tuesday 25 November 2025

Michael Gable of Fairmont Equities notes 4DMedical shares retraced from a new October high and the bounce supports a move higher

8 – AI’s Growth Meets Costs, Scale And Bottlenecks

Thursday 20 November 2025

Artificial intelligence is the most significant change to humanity in the 21st Century but the complexity, scale and needs for the technology create both opportunities and risks

9 – The Market In Numbers – 22 Nov 2025

Saturday 22 November 2025

Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

10 – Navigator Global Investments Breaks The Mould

Thursday 20 November 2025

New research on Navigator Global Investments highlights a business model with structural advantages over listed peers and potential to lift earnings above market expectations

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
Next Week At A Glance – 1-5 Dec 2025

12:03 PM - Weekly Reports
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 28-11-2025

11:10 AM - Australia
3
ASX200: What Stocks Are Included And Why It Matters

11:00 AM - FYI
4
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 28 November 2025

10:50 AM - Weekly Reports
5
In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 28-11-25

10:30 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 14 November 2025

Nov 14 2025 - Weekly Reports
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 07-11-2025

Nov 07 2025 - Australia
3
The Overnight Report: Waiting For CPI

Oct 29 2025 - Daily Market Reports
4
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 7 November 2025

Nov 07 2025 - Weekly Reports
5
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 10-11-2025

Nov 10 2025 - Australia
6
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 03-11-2025

Nov 03 2025 - Australia