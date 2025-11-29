The Market In Numbers – 29 Nov 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 29 Nov 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13489.150 0.52% -0.44% 1.48% 2.89% 7.03% All Ordinaries 8918.70 2.68% -2.83% -2.38% 5.92% 1.66% S&P ASX 200 8614.10 2.35% -3.02% -2.65% 5.58% 0.84% S&P ASX 300 8574.50 2.49% -2.98% -2.59% 5.87% 1.18% Communication Services 1797.20 1.19% -2.29% -3.45% 10.43% -3.01% Consumer Discretionary 4090.10 2.27% -2.79% -9.48% 4.57% -1.28% Consumer Staples 11943.80 1.81% 1.54% 1.70% 1.48% -1.44% Energy 8589.60 -0.10% -0.57% 3.08% -0.39% -0.99% Financials 8993.10 0.12% -7.42% -6.07% 4.40% -5.62% Health Care 36306.90 4.30% 1.96% -2.97% -19.11% -12.73% Industrials 8593.20 4.23% 0.13% 1.45% 12.38% 3.30% Info Technology 2370.00 5.96% -11.65% -19.04% -13.53% -18.30% Materials 19918.90 4.98% 1.48% 5.86% 23.53% 25.61% Real Estate 3917.60 1.78% -3.92% -3.39% 4.15% 0.49% Utilities 9856.90 1.87% -2.06% -1.53% 9.12% 7.83% A-REITs 1801.90 1.80% -3.85% -3.29% 4.86% 0.61% All Technology Index 3670.60 4.98% -7.61% -13.15% -3.54% -9.23% Banks 3868.20 -0.28% -8.05% -5.94% 7.26% -3.84% Gold Index 17611.90 8.55% 9.93% 9.52% 109.08% 52.39% Metals & Mining 6807.30 5.17% 1.54% 5.48% 29.52% 30.39%

The World

Index 29 Nov 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 9720.51 1.90% 0.03% 3.96% 18.93% 10.95% DAX30 23836.79 3.23% -0.51% -0.18% 19.73% -0.30% Hang Seng 25858.89 2.53% -0.18% -3.71% 28.91% 7.42% Nikkei 225 50253.91 3.35% -4.12% 11.84% 25.97% 24.12% DJIA 47716.42 3.18% 0.32% 2.84% 12.16% 8.21% S&P500 6849.09 3.73% 0.13% 2.40% 16.45% 10.38% Nasdaq Comp 23365.69 4.91% -1.51% 3.11% 21.00% 14.71%

Metals & Minerals

Index 29 Nov 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 4189.60 2.81% 6.28% 8.51% 59.50% 26.87% Silver (oz) 53.17 5.58% 12.46% 12.99% 75.91% 46.85% Copper (lb) 5.1625 3.99% -0.74% 5.23% 26.02% 1.31% Aluminium (lb) 1.2855 0.73% -1.78% 5.75% 12.46% 9.01% Nickel (lb) 6.6277 1.03% -3.45% -3.04% -7.24% -2.81% Zinc (lb) 1.3704 0.30% -1.96% 2.56% 1.41% 8.55% Uranium (lb) weekly 75.60 -1.69% -4.18% -8.64% 5.00% -3.88% Iron Ore (t) 104.63 0.37% -0.97% -0.68% 0.76% 10.73%

Energy

Index 29 Nov 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 59.10 0.66% -2.14% -6.40% -14.94% -9.80% Brent Crude 62.92 -0.29% -2.13% -5.72% -13.29% -5.81%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

