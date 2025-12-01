ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-12-25

Daily Market Reports | Dec 01 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 8.320 10.20% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 30.630 -17.77% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.190 5.56% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 3.360 -9.19% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 6.800 4.94% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.570 -8.21% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.885 4.72% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.270 -7.71% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 13.760 4.32% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 14.390 -7.28% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.930 4.27% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.600 -6.98% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.945 4.01% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 17.340 -5.04% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.660 3.94% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.870 -4.83% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 3.030 3.41% RMD – RESMED INC 37.500 -4.60% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.470 3.30% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.270 -4.51% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 22.040 3.09% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 99.040 -4.49% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 4.410 2.80% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.440 -4.35% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.310 2.80% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.910 -4.21% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.620 2.64% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.375 -4.18% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.580 2.60% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 9.240 -4.15% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 2.010 2.55% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 5.150 -4.10% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.005 2.55% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 27.440 -3.99% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 9.010 2.50% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.700 -3.91% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 4.870 2.10% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 47.190 -3.85% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.580 2.00% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 6.350 -3.79%

