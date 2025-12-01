Booking.com’s 2026 Travel Predictions Put Port Douglas on the Map

PR NewsWire | Dec 01 2025

Tropical North Queensland’s Port Douglas ranks amongst the Top 10 Trending Destinations globally

SYDNEY, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 10th edition of Booking.com’s Travel Predictions reveals that Australian travellers in 2026 are embracing ultra-personalised journeys that reflect their quirks, goals, and passions.

Based on insights from more than 29,000 travellers across 33 countries and territories, including 1,000 from Australia, some of the year’s top 10 trends include:

1. Turbulence Test

Holidays aren’t just for recharging: they’re becoming the ultimate compatibility test. More than two-thirds (67%) of Australian travellers are open to taking a trip with a potential partner, colleague or new friend specifically to see how well they click. 61% would travel to remote locations to test adaptability, 59% are intrigued by role-reversal retreats, and 62% would embrace trips with strict constraints such as budget, language, or connectivity limits.

2. Romantasy Retreats

In 2026, with genres like romantasy exploding in popularity, the relationship between stories and journeys enters a new chapter as travellers step not just into novels, but into the fantasy worlds of dragons, fairies, and other mythical creatures. Two-thirds (66%) of Australian travellers say they’d potentially be interested in visiting a destination inspired by romantasy.

3. Destined-ations

Next year, the stars won’t just inform horoscopes and star signs; they will shape travel plans. Half of Australian travellers (50%) say they would consider changing or cancelling their plans if a spiritual advisor or guide suggested it was not the right time, while 50% would reconsider trips based on a horoscope warning, and 46% would adjust if Mercury was in retrograde.

For more information about Booking.com’s 2026 Travel Predictions, please visit https://www.booking.com/articles/2026-travel-predictions.html . To download the Australian report, visit HERE .

