ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-12-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 4.620 4.76% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 4.750 -11.87% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.115 4.55% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.950 -10.61% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.780 4.37% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.700 -9.81% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.125 4.17% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 4.680 -9.13% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.380 3.93% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.410 -6.58% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.040 3.48% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.625 -5.30% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.065 3.40% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 5.550 3.35% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.280 -5.08% SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 2.890 3.21% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.580 -4.92% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 31.550 3.00% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 22.220 -4.35% HDN – HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT 1.400 2.94% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.880 -4.33% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.760 2.85% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.340 -4.30% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 35.640 2.65% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 4.210 -4.10% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 3.870 2.65% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.450 -3.99% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.610 2.55% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.870 -3.86% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.520 2.44% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 29.410 -3.64% SCG – SCENTRE GROUP 4.150 2.22% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.535 -3.60% DXS – DEXUS 7.370 2.22% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 11.200 -3.45% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 15.020 2.18% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.580 -3.37% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 16.280 2.13% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 8.930 -3.35%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms