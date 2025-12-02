Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 02, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 11:20 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

BML BOL FPH GGP IKE IPG MAH MTM NMG PEX QBE SS1 TOR TPW TYR WGX

BML BOAB METALS LIMITED

Mining - Overnight Price: $0.51

Petra Capital rates ((BML)) as Buy (1) -

Boab Metals has entered into a debt facility for up to $236m with Merricks Capital and Davidson Capital Management.

Merricks is a private credit fund manager owned by Regal Partners ((RPL)).

Petra Capital notes the facility is sizeable, and when combined with existing cash of around $54m and the Trafigura prepayment of $45m, the miner has sufficient funds for the Sorby Hills silver-lead project.

A Buy rating is retained with a 99c target price, down from $1.05 previously.

This report was published on November 28, 2025.

Target price is $0.99 Current Price is $0.51 Difference: $0.48

If BML meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 94% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 102.00.

Forecast for FY27:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 12.75.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BOL BOOM LOGISTICS LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $1.59

Taylor Collison rates ((BOL)) as Outperform (2) -

Taylor Collison did not anticipate Boom Logistics would offer earnings guidance at the 1Q26 update due to the recent departures of the CEO and CFO.

The analyst believes the decision to do so is encouraging around the confidence of the interim CEO and former COO, who has a more active role.

Guidance stands at 15% growth for FY26 EPS which according to commentary, even considering the $4m share buy-back, is upbeat and continues to support the ongoing turnaround in the company.

Net capex fell -76% y/y to $1.8m from $7.8m which assisted a decline in net debt by -$1.8m to $96m.

Outperform rating retained. Target $2.13.

This report was published on November 28, 2025.

Target price is $2.13 Current Price is $1.59 Difference: $0.535

If BOL meets the Taylor Collison target it will return approximately 34% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 25.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.33.

Forecast for FY27:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 30.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.25%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.28.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

FPH FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $32.85

Canaccord Genuity rates ((FPH)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity notes Fisher & Paykel Healthcare delivered a stronger-than-expected 1H26, with revenue up 12% in constant currency and broad-based strength across hospital hardware, consumables and new applications.

The gross margin expanded despite US tariff headwinds, explain the analysts, and operating income rose 27%, supporting a modest upgrade to FY26 revenue and profit guidance.

Canaccord sees earnings leverage building as demand improves across all categories and expects further upside if tariff settings ease over time.

The broker's forecasts rise, driven by stronger hospital trends and margin expansion. Target trimmed to $37.50 from $37.58. Buy rating kept.

This report was published on November 26, 2025.

Target price is $37.58 Current Price is $32.85 Difference: $4.73

If FPH meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $37.00, suggesting upside of 12.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 40.74 cents and EPS of 68.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.24%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 47.75. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 66.9, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 43.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 49.1.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 50.70 cents and EPS of 76.95 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.54%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 42.69. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 78.6, implying annual growth of 17.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 52.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 41.8.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources