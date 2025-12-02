Evolution Mining Ready To Trend High

Technicals | 10:50 AM

Michael Gable of Fairmont Equities highlights the October pull back in Evolution Mining shares and subsequent consolidation has created a positive platform from which shares can rise again.

By Michael Gable

The S&P/ASX200 Index has found support at its 200-day moving average as we highlighted last week and is therefore holding in at these levels.

US markets have also bounced off their lows in a week where Thanksgiving took away a bit of volume and any major news announcements.

Despite the lack of volume, market breadth in the US is looking OK, so at this point in time it does appear as though markets are going to get back to climbing the wall of worry.

One area of strength in the market has once again been commodities, especially base metals and precious metals.

We remain bullish on these sectors.

Our observation is that a range of commodity stocks, from energy to rare earths, base metals and precious metals, are finding some good support here and we should be close to seeing another rally in these sectors.

Today, we offer a technical view on Evolution Mining ((EVN)).

EVN

Our last comment on Evolution Mining was in mid-August where we noted it had likely found a low and was ready to trend higher again.

After peaking in mid-October, the stock then consolidated sideways, forming a “cup and handle”.

It is on the cusp of breaking higher there and means we could rally towards $14 over the next few weeks or so.

Evolution is a buy here and initial stops can be considered back near $10.70.

