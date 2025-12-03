ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-12-25

Daily Market Reports | Dec 03 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.730
|16.80%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.255
|-8.93%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.690
|6.96%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.725
|-6.45%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.120
|6.85%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|12.980
|-6.28%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.425
|6.34%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|92.700
|-5.96%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|8.480
|5.21%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|3.400
|-5.56%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.680
|4.67%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.820
|-5.05%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|72.580
|4.51%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.510
|-4.67%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.120
|4.35%
|CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED
|10.690
|-4.55%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.740
|4.23%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.995
|-4.33%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|5.490
|4.17%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.120
|-4.00%
|DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED
|4.200
|3.96%
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|147.260
|-3.92%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|8.710
|3.44%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.210
|-3.89%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.460
|3.36%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|6.960
|-3.33%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.160
|3.23%
|SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED
|4.940
|-2.95%
|JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.660
|3.11%
|PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
|5.560
|-2.80%
|OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
|18.000
|3.09%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|14.610
|-2.73%
|AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED
|9.600
|3.00%
|IPH – IPH LIMITED
|3.490
|-2.51%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.180
|2.83%
|EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED
|24.620
|-2.42%
|NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED
|24.190
|2.80%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|1.835
|-2.39%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.185
|2.78%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.520
|-2.33%
