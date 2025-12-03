ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-12-25

Daily Market Reports | Dec 03 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.730 16.80% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.255 -8.93% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.690 6.96% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.725 -6.45% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.120 6.85% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 12.980 -6.28% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.425 6.34% XYZ – BLOCK INC 92.700 -5.96% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.480 5.21% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.400 -5.56% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.680 4.67% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.820 -5.05% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 72.580 4.51% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.510 -4.67% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.120 4.35% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 10.690 -4.55% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.740 4.23% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.995 -4.33% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.490 4.17% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.120 -4.00% DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 4.200 3.96% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 147.260 -3.92% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 8.710 3.44% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.210 -3.89% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.460 3.36% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.960 -3.33% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.160 3.23% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 4.940 -2.95% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.660 3.11% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 5.560 -2.80% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 18.000 3.09% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 14.610 -2.73% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 9.600 3.00% IPH – IPH LIMITED 3.490 -2.51% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.180 2.83% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 24.620 -2.42% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 24.190 2.80% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.835 -2.39% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.185 2.78% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.520 -2.33%

