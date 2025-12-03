November In Review: November’s Nasty Nexus

Australia | 10:30 AM

List StockArray ( [0] => CSL [1] => NST [2] => PLS [3] => EVN [4] => CBA [5] => BHP [6] => NAB [7] => GMG [8] => MQG [9] => ANZ [10] => WBC [11] => TNE [12] => 360 [13] => XRO [14] => NXT [15] => XYZ [16] => SEK [17] => ALL [18] => HUB [19] => REA [20] => LNW [21] => IGO [22] => PRU [23] => RHC [24] => WTC [25] => CSL [26] => WOW [27] => PMT [28] => HMC [29] => DRO [30] => TPW )

This story features CSL LIMITED, and other companies.

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: CSL

The company is included in ASX20, ASX50, ASX100, ASX200, ASX300 and ALL-ORDS

A meaty sell off in banks, technology large cap stocks dragged down the ASX200 to its worst performance since April, while gold stocks continued to shine.

Gold surges and banks slide as cautious sentiment hits the ASX200

Higher inflation fears revive rate hike pricing and spark sector rotation

Technology leads declines while Materials and Healthcare hold up

Brokers see a tricky 2026 backdrop but December seasonality offers hope

By Danielle Ecuyer

Quelle horreur, a month to forget, or a month to celebrate?

“Australian shares recorded their worst November in more than a decade.”

That’s how Morgan Stanley Wealth Management summarised November 2025 for the ASX.

If that rings true, then the pit in your stomach of what is normally one of the best trading months of the year was probably justified.

At one point the ASX200 was down -7.7% from its all time high of 9,115 in mid October, the steepest fall since the April Liberation Day-related drawdown.

A combination of factors blended into a toxic cocktail of profit taking and risk off sentiment, as evidenced by the ongoing outperformance of gold and gold stocks.

The Australian gold sector has doubled over the last year, including a gain of 10% in November. The precious metal itself lifted 5.7% over November, bringing the one year gain to 59.7%.

Given the currency uplift for Australian producers from a relatively weak Australian dollar, it isn’t hard to appreciate why domestic gold stocks have performed so well.

Telco stocks lifted that sector to a gain of 27% over the last year, making it the second best performer locally.

A month end rally couldn’t save the local market

Although the Australian market recovered off its lows with a late month rally, the ASX200 index still retreated for a negative total return of -2.7% (-3.01% sans dividends) over November, which ranked it just behind the Nikkei225 Index which fell -4.1%, with MSCI Emerging Markets down -1.6%.

By comparison, the S&P500 scrapped over the line with a 0.2% rise, the FTSE100 lifted 0.4%, EuroStoxx50 added 0.3%.

The whiff of higher inflation and a potentially more hawkish central bank became more prevalent in November, which has leaked into the start of December.

Domestically, as highlighted by Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, the RBA held the cash rate steady at 3.6% at its November meeting, a unanimous decision.

Since then, the hotter than anticipated October CPI print has raised the spectre the next move for the RBA cash rate is up.

Macquarie views the hawkish shift from the RBA and the Federal Reserve’s FOMC meeting commentary from Fed Chair Powell as in part responsible for the risk off behaviour. The extended US shutdown was also isolated as a contributory factor.

Market pricing has swung towards rate hikes in Australia with 14 basis points of RBA rate hikes currently priced by December 2026, with most commentators now expecting the RBA to remain on hold in the foreseeable future.

By comparison, the Federal Reserve has signaled an end to QT (Quantitative Tightening) and US markets are currently ascribing an 87% probability of a -25 basis point rate cut at the December 10 FOMC meeting, as more dovish commentary has emerged from Federal Reserve Governors.

A roller coaster ride across sectors, and stocks

Under the surface, sector performances continued to diverge with quite disparate moves which means if you weren’t disproportionately overweight gold stocks, the month of November was one to largely forget.

Banks finally succumbed to some hefty profit taking; finally!, sector analysts must have been thinking.

The sector fell -7%, its worst monthly performance in over a year. As noted by Morgan Stanley, banks’ weakness took -176 basis points off the broader index return.

In contrast, Materials led with Healthcare, adding 33bps and 15.6bps, respectively to the index. CSL ((CSL)) contributed 14.3bps, the most to the monthly index performance.

Northern Star ((NST)) contributed 13.6bps, with Pilbara Minerals ((PLS)) adding 8.5bps, and Evolution Mining ((EVN)), 7.7bps.

In contrast, major big cap stocks like CommBank ((CBA)) detracted -119.3bps, BHP Group ((BHP)) -34.1bps, National Australia Bank ((NAB)) -30.8bps, Goodman Group ((GMG)) -25.1bps and Macquarie Group ((MQG)) -24.7bps.

By way of interest, November also marks the final stage of reporting season for out of June year end cycle companies, including Macquarie and the banks (ex CommBank) generating an earnings miss from NAB and Macquarie while ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) and Westpac ((WBC)) performed in line with expectations.

Macquarie calls time on the valuation de-rating for technology stocks and the hawkish shift in central bank messaging as the reason for why this sector was the worst performer over November, down -10%.

The sectorial de-rating included a downgrade in earnings forecasts with forward EPS estimates lowered by nearly -9%, so the generally lower price to earnings valuation accounts for just -2bps of the fall.

(For more details on the earnings reports, see FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor which has registered 14 beats of 28.6%, 16 in line reports of 32.7% and 19 misses or 38.8%, details can be seen at this link https://fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

Shares in TechnologyOne ((TNE)) fell -17.6%, with only Life360 ((360)) suffering more (-18.8%), followed by Xero ((XRO)) and NextDC ((NXT)) shares down -15.7% and -13.9%, respectively. Shares in Block ((XYZ)) and Seek ((SEK)) were also under pressure, alongside previous winners including Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL)), Hub24 ((HUB)) and REA Group ((REA)).

All are part of the worst performing stocks inside the ASX100.

Light and Wonder ((LNW)) in comparison topped the best performing list over the month for the ASX100, up almost 40%, with IGO Ltd ((IGO)), Perseus Mining ((PRU)) and Ramsay Health Care ((RHC)) some of the top ten performers.

Laggards WiseTech Global ((WTC)) and CSL ((CSL)) finally found some love, along with Woolworths Group ((WOW)), moving them into the top performers for the ASX100.

What factors impacted on earnings and valuations

Turning to the market’s valuation, Morgan Stanley notes the valuation ascribed to the ASX200 moved lower on a 12-month forward multiple by -0.9 P/E points to 18.1 times. The adjustment consists of a mix of upgraded aggregate consensus earnings forecasts and a decline in the index.

The broker notes consensus earnings levels for FY26/FY27 are now up 3.9%/4% above the September trough, with EPS growth estimated 7.8% and 7.9%, respectively, for FY26/FY27.

Materials has been the most dominant contributor in earnings upgrades, with positive commodity price indications and supply side factors, including a more upbeat outlook for China moving from deflation.

Over November thermal coal, up 6.5%, was the standout commodity, after gold, but its pricing remains down -21.8% over one year. By comparison, precious and industrial metals are up 58.3% and 15.9% over the last year, respectively.

Energy is up 4.5% with iron ore up 4.4% over the same period.

Looking at the Small Ords, UBS points to PMET Resources ((PMT)) and HMC Capital ((HMC)) as stand outs, respectively up 37.5% and 24.8%, while DroneShield ((DRO)) shares fell -48.3% after the founder/CEO dumped his -$50m stake on the market.

Shares in online retailer Temple and Webster ((TPW)) fell -34.8% after an earnings miss; slowing sales momentum also featured in market updates by bricks & mortar peers and competitors.

Surprisingly maybe, but in quant terms Quality outperformed Value, down -1.4% versus -3.5%, and Growth down -3.8%.

Macquarie observes large cap (market capitalisation) stocks underperformed Small Caps by -1.8% which followed a similar trend in the US.

The Macquarie FOMO Meter slipped back to positive 0.71, equating to a positive mood generally but not euphoric at the end of the month.

December is usually the best month, how likely is it?

Looking ahead, the Fed is expected to continue cutting rates whereas the next move for the RBA looks likely to be a cash rate hike (not necessarily in 2026).

For Macquarie this is not necessarily a “bad” backdrop for local equities, which can still post positive returns in the lead up to rate rises. It is likely to underpin, however, ongoing sector rotation to Late Cycle Cyclicals such as resources from Early Cycle Consumer sectors, as has been the trend in the last couple of months.

Morgan Stanley sees the outlook as more nuanced or “tricky” with a fresh ASX200 12 month target of 9,250, inferring some 7% upside from current levels.

From a global perspective, this broker believes there is an “unusually” wide range of possible outcomes in 2026 for growth and inflation. On balance, equities remain recommended over credit and government bonds with a strong preference for US assets.

The USD and yield on US 10 year treasury are expected to trend lower over 1H26 and the Australian dollar to move higher.

Since 1973, December has been the Australian market’s strongest month, UBS exclaims, with a one month average price return of 2.1%.

If the historical trend is set to repeat, the ASX200 has scope to trend back towards 8,800 by year end.

ASX100 Best and Worst Performers of the month (in %)

Company Change Company Change LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 39.76 BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED -19.05 IGO – IGO LIMITED 26.07 360 – LIFE360 INC -18.75 PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 22.73 TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED -18.43 PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 16.02 XRO – XERO LIMITED -15.69 RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 14.67 NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED -13.90

ASX200 Best and Worst Performers of the month (in %)

Company Change Company Change VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 584.93 DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED -48.30 LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 39.76 TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED -34.82 IGO – IGO LIMITED 26.07 TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED -32.19 HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 24.84 IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED -24.85 PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 22.73 CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED -20.09

ASX300 Best and Worst Performers of the month (in %)

Company Change Company Change VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 584.93 DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED -48.30 LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 39.76 TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED -34.82 PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 37.50 TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED -32.19 IGO – IGO LIMITED 26.07 WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED -27.94 HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 24.84 EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED -26.73

ALL-TECH Best and Worst Performers of the month (in %)

Company Change Company Change GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 20.20 WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED -27.94 EIQ – ECHOIQ LIMITED 16.28 ERD – EROAD LIMITED -23.24 ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 15.17 QOR – QORIA LIMITED -22.01 WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 5.64 CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED -20.09 FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 5.17 NXL – NUIX LIMITED -19.80

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 30 Nov 2025 Month Of Nov Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) NZ50 13489.150 -0.44% 1.48% 2.89% All Ordinaries 8918.70 -2.83% -2.38% 5.92% S&P ASX 200 8614.10 -3.02% -2.65% 5.58% S&P ASX 300 8574.50 -2.98% -2.59% 5.87% Communication Services 1797.20 -2.29% -3.45% 10.43% Consumer Discretionary 4090.10 -2.79% -9.48% 4.57% Consumer Staples 11943.80 1.54% 1.70% 1.48% Energy 8589.60 -0.57% 3.08% -0.39% Financials 8993.10 -7.42% -6.07% 4.40% Health Care 36306.90 1.96% -2.97% -19.11% Industrials 8593.20 0.13% 1.45% 12.38% Info Technology 2370.00 -11.65% -19.04% -13.53% Materials 19918.90 1.48% 5.86% 23.53% Real Estate 3917.60 -3.92% -3.39% 4.15% Utilities 9856.90 -2.06% -1.53% 9.12% A-REITs 1801.90 -3.85% -3.29% 4.86% All Technology Index 3670.60 -7.61% -13.15% -3.54% Banks 3868.20 -8.05% -5.94% 7.26% Gold Index 17611.90 9.93% 9.52% 109.08% Metals & Mining 6807.30 1.54% 5.48% 29.52%

The World

Index 30 Nov 2025 Month Of Nov Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) FTSE100 9720.51 0.03% 3.96% 18.93% DAX30 23836.79 -0.51% -0.18% 19.73% Hang Seng 25858.89 -0.18% -3.71% 28.91% Nikkei 225 50253.91 -4.12% 11.84% 25.97% DJIA 47716.42 0.32% 2.84% 12.16% S&P500 6849.09 0.13% 2.40% 16.45% Nasdaq Comp 23365.69 -1.51% 3.11% 21.00%

Metals & Minerals

Index 30 Nov 2025 Month Of Nov Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Gold (oz) 4189.60 6.28% 8.51% 59.50% Silver (oz) 53.17 12.46% 12.99% 75.91% Copper (lb) 5.1625 -0.74% 5.23% 26.02% Aluminium (lb) 1.2855 -1.78% 5.75% 12.46% Nickel (lb) 6.6277 -3.45% -3.04% -7.24% Zinc (lb) 1.3704 -1.96% 2.56% 1.41% Uranium (lb) weekly 75.60 -4.18% -8.64% 5.00% Iron Ore (t) 104.63 -0.97% -0.68% 0.76%

Energy

Index 30 Nov 2025 Month Of Nov Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) West Texas Crude 59.10 -2.14% -6.40% -14.94% Brent Crude 62.92 -2.13% -5.72% -13.29%

Technical limitations

If you are reading this story through a third party distribution channel and you cannot see charts included, we apologise, but technical limitations are to blame.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms