6K ADDITIVE SECURES A$48 MILLION THROUGH INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING ON THE AUSTRALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE

New capital will drive major increases in metal-powder production capacity and new ingot melt capabilities

6K Additive, Inc. ( 6K Additive or the Company ) commences trading on the ASX under ticker symbol ‘6KA’.

Additive, Inc. ( or ) commences trading on the ASX under ticker symbol ‘6KA’. Well-supported Initial Public Offering ( IPO ) which raised A$48m at an Offer Price of A$1.00 per CHESS Depositary Interest ( CDIs ), resulting in a market capitalisation based on the Offer Price of A$267m and an enterprise value of A$206m .

) which raised at an Offer Price of per CHESS Depositary Interest ( ), resulting in a market capitalisation based on the Offer Price of and an enterprise value of . The current Burgettstown expansion plan, as detailed under the Company’s DPA Title III Grant, is fully funded following the IPO raise, with the potential to facilitate a 5x increase in powder production, site consolidation, and the addition of ingot melt capability.

The Company’s US$27.4m loan from the EXIM Loan in partnership with the United States Department of War approval announced last week provides flexibility for additional growth initiatives beyond the current expansion plan.

loan from the EXIM Loan in partnership with the United States Department of War approval announced last week provides flexibility for additional growth initiatives beyond the current expansion plan. The Company continues to experience strong demand for its premium metal powders and is supporting this growth through higher production volumes and improved operational performance.

6KA will host an Investor Webinar tomorrow Friday, 5 December 2025 at 11.30am Sydney time to provide an overview of the Company and discuss recent achievements.

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — 6K Additive, a global leader in advanced metal powders and alloy additions, today announced the successful completion of its IPO on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX), raising A$48m at an offer price of A$1.00 per CDI (Offer Price). At the Offer Price, 6K Additive has an initial market capitalization of approximately A$267m and an enterprise value of approximately A$206m. The Company’s CDIs will trade on ASX under the ticker symbol 6KA. The IPO attracted strong support from a range of new institutional, family office and sophisticated investors in Australia and overseas, together with existing shareholders. Trusted by leading organizations across aerospace, defense, space, medical, energy, and automotive sectors, 6K Additive plans to use the newly secured capital to support its expansion plan to better serve its growing customer base and broaden its product offerings.

Expansion plan

The combination of IPO proceeds and a US$23.4m grant from the US Department of War’s Defense Production Act Title III enables 6K Additive to scale its metal-powder production capacity to over five times its current output, from ~200 metric tons to 1,000 metric tons, and initiate commercial ingot production capability. Construction is already underway at the Company’s 45-acre global headquarters in Burgettstown, PA. Plans include expanding the existing powder-production operations with space for up to ten additional UniMelt® systems, adding new structures for feedstock preparation, melting operations for ingots, and building a dedicated refractory production facility.

Newly Secured EXIM Loan

The IPO comes on the heels of 6K Additive’s recent media release of the approval of a US$27.4m Export-Import Bank low-cost long-term loan facility (EXIM Loan). The EXIM Loan builds upon the DPA Title III Grant of US$23.4m to finance the construction of four new buildings and the acquisition of advanced equipment to produce titanium, nickel powders and alloy additions.

With the combination of IPO proceeds, the DPA Title III Grant, and the new EXIM Loan, 6K Additive is well-capitalised to:

Complete its near-term capacity expansion program at its global headquarters campus in Burgettstown, PA on schedule;

Invest in additional UniMelt® plasma systems and downstream processing equipment to significantly scale titanium and high-performance nickel alloy powder production; and

Pursue strategic growth opportunities with key clients in the aerospace, defence, energy, and industrial sectors.

Sales Pipeline Grows to US$240m

6K Additive’s sales pipeline has expanded to US$240m as at end of November 2025, marking a US$10m increase over the past two months. This growth highlights the strong demand for 6K Additive’s premium metal powders. As demand is expected to continue to grow, 6K Additive remains committed to scaling production and optimizing operating metrics to deliver exceptional value to its customers and partners.

"The IPO and resulting capital fast-track the realization of our vision and achieve the scale with attractive unit economics and unique material breadth required by customers in defense, aerospace, energy, and medical markets," said Frank Roberts, CEO and Managing Director of 6K Additive. "As a strategic supplier to the U.S. Department of War and its Tier-1 contractors, our products, production processes and technology have been qualified in their supply chains, reinforcing these relationships. This growth enables a domestic supply of critical materials for applications such as hypersonics, nuclear fusion, medical implants, and rocket-engine development."

David Seldin, 6K Additive Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner of Anzu Partners commented, "As an institutional investor in 6K Additive from its inception, I witnessed this organisation grow to the leading domestic provider of metal powders and alloy additions. The breadth and quality of 6K Additive’s products, the trusted relationship with the US Department of War and the dedicated employee talent, underscores the potential this organization has in the coming 3-5 years."

Investor webinar

6K Additive will host an investor webinar tomorrow, Friday 5 December 2025 at 11.30am Sydney time to provide an overview of the Company, its strategy and recent achievements, and to answer investor questions. Click below to register.

https://6kadditive.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sIwNJqjdRCqLjkHop6l1BA

Organizations seeking to collaborate with 6K Additive on specialized powder requirements are encouraged to visit www.6KAdditive.com and contact the Company directly.

About 6K Additive

6K Additive, Inc. (ASX:6KA) is a US-based manufacturer and trusted supplier of premium metal powders for additive manufacturing and alloy additions for the aluminum melt industry, all made from sustainable sources. Headquartered in Burgettstown, PA, the Company’s manufacturing process produces the highest quality metal powders that are truly spherical, void of porosity and satellites with better unit economics than competing technologies. 6K Additive utilizes proprietary UniMelt® microwave plasma system to produce the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of metal powder including a variety of Nickel, Titanium, Copper, and refractory powders that include, Tungsten, Rhenium, Niobium/C-103 and Tantalum. 6K Additive leverages feedstock such as certified turnings, millings, used additive powder, support material and failed builds that provide customers sustainable, domestically sourced metal powder.

This announcement has been approved for release by Frank Roberts, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding 6K Additive’s intentions, objectives, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about future events, including 6K Additive’s expectations with respect to the financial and operating position or performance of its business, its capital position and future growth. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and contingencies that are subject to change without notice and are not guarantees of future performance. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of 6K Additive, its directors and management and which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this announcement, including but not limited to, the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company’s Replacement Prospectus dated 11 November 2025. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not necessarily a guide to future performance. No representation or warranty is made by any person as to the likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forward-looking statements, and to the maximum extent permitted by law, responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statements is disclaimed, and except as required by law or regulation (including ASX Listing Rules), 6K Additive undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. 6K Additive also notes that past performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Restriction on purchases of CDIs by US persons

6K Additive is incorporated in the US State of Delaware and its CDIs have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 or the laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States. Trading of the CDIs on the ASX is not subject to the registration requirements of the US Securities Act in reliance on Regulation S under the US Securities Act and a related ‘no action’ letter issued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission to the ASX in 2000. As a result, the CDIs are "restricted securities" (as defined in Rule 144 under the US Securities Act) and may not be sold or otherwise transferred except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act. For instance, US persons may purchase CDIs if they are "qualified institutional buyers" ("QIBs", as defined in and in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the US Securities Act). To enforce the transfer restrictions, the CDIs bear a FOR Financial Product designation on the ASX. This designation restricts any CDIs from being sold on ASX to US persons excluding QIBs. In addition, hedging transactions with regard to the CDIs may only be conducted in compliance with the US Securities Act.

