Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 04, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 11:00 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

APE ART ASL CKF DYL FBU GGP (2) GLN IMD NXT RCL USL VAU VSL

APE EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $28.19

Moelis rates ((APE)) as Hold (3) -

New car sales fell -1.8% year-on-year in November, though year-to-date volumes remained slightly positive and premium car brands outperformed despite mixed results across major brands, explains Moelis.

Chinese manufacturers again posted strong gains, highlights the broker, and segment performance was varied, with SUVs and light commercials offsetting weaker passenger and heavy vehicle sales.

Demand for new energy vehicles (NEVs) continued to build, note the analysts, with sharply higher growth in plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles, and hybrids.

Unchanged $35.90 target and Hold rating for Eagers Automotive.

This report was published on December 3, 2025.

Target price is $35.90 Current Price is $28.19 Difference: $7.71

If APE meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 27% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $31.76, suggesting upside of 12.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY25:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 80.00 cents and EPS of 100.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.84%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.08. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 100.3, implying annual growth of 27.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 74.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 28.1.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 99.80 cents and EPS of 130.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.54%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.55. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 123.2, implying annual growth of 22.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 82.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ART AIRTASKER LIMITED

Online media & mobile platforms - Overnight Price: $0.35

Research as a Service (RaaS) rates ((ART)) as No Rating (-1) -

Research as a Service (RaaS) attended Airtasker's investor day last week, showcasing a range of senior management and media capital partners.

As per the analyst's report, product development continues to focus on improving marketplace trust (improved tasker details and job descriptions), increased frequency of transactions (better/fewer quotes, taskers own page) and using AI for better/faster job matches.

Ultimately, the analyst concludes, the real opportunity is to reduce the gap between postings and bookings.

The company has initiated several growth initiatives in Australia in conjunction with accelerated marketing spend, including a bigger focus on cities outside of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, a doubling down of the distribution model (a link within third-party websites) and the introduction of gift cards.

Forecasts have remained unchanged but confidence has improved both in management and in the company's growth initiatives.

Valuation 51c.

Research as a Service (RaaS) research standard doesn't carry any targets, ratings or recommendations. Investors can draw conclusions from valuations and commentary.

This report was published on December 4, 2025.

Target price is $0.51 Current Price is $0.35 Difference: $0.16

If ART meets the Research as a Service (RaaS) target it will return approximately 46% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Research as a Service (RaaS) forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 6.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 5.65.

Forecast for FY27:

Research as a Service (RaaS) forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.87.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ASL ANDEAN SILVER LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $2.09

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ASL)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity notes Andean Silver is drilling near mine targets at Laguna Verde within about 1 km of the plant, including Delia SE, Coyita, Taitao Appaloosa and Fabiola Yasna Coyita, to extend high grade underground lodes and grow the Resource.

Andean has reported first batch assays from phase two drilling at the main Laguna Verde underground mine complex, currently 35.2Moz AgEq at 547g/t AgEq, targeting extensions to primary mineralised domains.

Canaccord Genuity highlights high grade silver and gold intersections outside the current resource, including new east west high grade linking lodes.

Target price set at $4.25. Speculative Buy retained.

This report was published on December 2, 2025.

Target price is $4.25 Current Price is $2.09 Difference: $2.16

If ASL meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 103% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources