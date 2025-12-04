Motorola unveils The Brilliant Collection – reimagining tech as a style statement in partnership with Swarovski®

PR NewsWire | 10:09 AM

SYDNEY, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mobile communications leader Motorola has partnered with Swarovski® to launch its Motorola Collections series, The Brilliant Collection.



This thoughtfully curated set of select devices brings the new moto buds loop with Sound by Bose to Australia for the first time, accompanied by an elevated design of the renowned motorola razr 60 – both products encrusted with crystals by Swarovski®.

The Brilliant Collection signifies how fashion and function can shine in perfect harmony, highlighting how fashion forward design and intelligent technology converge to not only meet the personal tech needs of Australians, but mirror their lives, styles, and values.

On the partnership, Praveena Raman, Head of Motorola Australia and New Zealand says, "Motorola and Swarovski share a passion deeply rooted in innovation, craftsmanship and iconic heritage, making Swarovski a natural partner for the Motorola Collections series."

"This collection brings lifestyle luxury to everyday technology. We have embodied Australians’ desire for tech that elevates life, bridging beauty and functionality"

Crystal clear sound meets crystal clear style: moto buds loop with Sound by Bose

For the first time, the moto buds loop will be available in Australia – Motorola’s first open-ear earbuds – available in an exquisite PANTONE™ Ice Melt colourway. Users can enjoy crystal-clear audio with Sound by Bose that sparkles as brilliantly as the Swarovski crystals, blending exceptional sound quality with distinctive personal style.

The open-ear form allows users to stay connected to their environment while still experiencing great sound, perfect for commuting, running, or simply going about their day. Additionally, the sleek, lightweight frame and refined silhouette are crafted to sit securely and comfortably on the outer ear for a fit that feels as good as it looks, ideal for extended wear without fatigue.

The meticulous attention invested in the stylish design has been matched by the innovative specs, with the earbuds delivering impressive audio thanks to the Sound by Bose technology, 12mm ironless drivers, and spatial sound technology, all delivering a rich, immersive listening experience. With a dual-microphone system and CrystalTalk AI, calls are clear with precise voice capture and minimized background noise.

The moto buds loop are compatible with any Bluetooth device, and when paired with select Motorola devices, users can access helpful voice-activated actions thanks to moto ai1. Smart Connect also offers easy, uninterrupted switching between Motorola and Lenovo devices.

Built for busy, on-the-go lifestyles, the moto buds loop feature durable materials, a water-repellent design2, and long-lasting battery life – up to eight hours on a single charge and 37 hours with the case3.

The iconic flip phone now cuts a shine above the rest: motorola razr 60

The motorola razr 60, accented with dazzling Swarovski crystals, stands as the epitome of meticulous craftsmanship and timeless luxury. Featuring a shimmering leather-inspired finish in a 3D quilted pattern in mesmerising PANTONE Ice Melt, this device showcases 35 precisely hand-positioned Swarovski crystals, including one larger gem with 26 facets positioned on the hinge, delivering vibrant and sparkling brilliance. Even the volume keys feature a crystal-inspired design that adds an extra touch of elegance.

Users can enjoy all the features that the motorola razr 60 has been praised for, from its 50MP camera system with moto ai integration delivering stunning photos in any light, to its 3.6" external display, offering access to favourite apps, without having to flip open the phone.

The iconic razr design has always turned heads – now every crystal elevates its instantly recognisable silhouette, transforming it into a couture creation that radiates confidence and commands attention from every angle.

The next chapter of lifestyle luxury and smart tech

Motorola Collections are thoughtfully curated sets of select devices connected through inspired themes, cohesive design languages, or impactful brand collaborations. With every collection, Motorola will spotlight elite craftsmanship, purposeful innovation, and unexpected pairings that redefine how personal technology looks and feels.

This dazzling collaboration is just the beginning for Motorola Collections, with limited quantities available and more curated device collections to follow.

Availability

The Brilliant Collection will be available in PANTONE Ice Melt, exclusively at Harvey Norman from 4 December 2025. The motorola razr 60 is available for RRP $1,499, and the moto buds loop with Sound by Bose is available for RRP $399.

For a limited time, purchase the motorola razr 60 and moto buds loop in the same transaction and receive a $300 discount. Offer ends 24 December 2025. Terms and conditions apply.

Legal disclaimers:

MOTOROLA, the Stylised M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. Bose and sound by Bose are trademarks of Bose Corporation. The Pantone colour reference and the PANTONE Chip Design are used with the permission of Pantone LLC. © Pantone LLC, 2025. All rights reserved. This is an authorized Pantone-licensed product manufactured by Motorola. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. Swarovski® is a registered trademark of Swarovski AG. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2025 Motorola Mobility LLC.

moto ai features are only available on ?select Motorola devices . Water-repellent design creates a barrier to help protect against moderate exposure to fresh water such as accidental spills, splashes or light rain. Not designed to be submerged in water, or exposed to pressurized water, or other liquids; may diminish over time. Not waterproof. Battery must be substantially depleted; charging rate slows as charging progresses.? All battery life claims are approximate and based on optimal conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.



