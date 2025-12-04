NEXTDC accelerates international expansion with TK1 Tokyo, a next-generation AI-ready platform in the heart of Japan

PR NewsWire | 2:22 PM

BRISBANE, Australia, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NEXTDC Limited (ASX: NXT), Australia’s leading data centre services provider, today announced the official groundbreaking of TK1 Tokyo, a next-generation, AI-ready data centre to be constructed in central Tokyo, with targeted completion in late 2030.



NEXTDC TK1 Tokyo forms part of NEXTDC’s multi-market expansion strategy across the Asia Pacific region

Situated in central Tokyo’s Minato ward, immediately adjacent to the iconic Tokyo Tower, TK1 Tokyo marks NEXTDC’s first facility in Japan. The development extends NEXTDC’s interconnected digital ecosystem into one of the world’s most significant cloud, AI and mission-critical computing markets.

The first of its kind for NEXTDC in Japan, TK1 Tokyo will offer this fast-paced market access to digital-critical infrastructure, combined with secure, low-latency access to global cloud platforms to keep pace with the increasing adoption of AI, automation and advanced digital services.

As Japan accelerates its adoption of AI, automation and advanced digital services, TK1 Tokyo will provide the critical infrastructure required to support low-latency, high-performance workloads in the heart of the capital.

NEXTDC CEO and Managing Director, Craig Scroggie, said the project represents an important milestone in the company’s international expansion strategy.

"TK1 Tokyo is a landmark moment for NEXTDC as we extend our sovereign-grade platform into one of Asia’s most important digital economies. Its location in central Tokyo, combined with our Tier IV-quality design and operations, provides customers with a new AI-ready landing zone at the centre of Japan’s connectivity ecosystem," Mr Scroggie said.

"Delivered in partnership with CBRE Investment Management and our leading global technology partners, TK1 Tokyo strengthens our ability to support customers’ growth, resilience and sustainability ambitions across the region."

TK1 Tokyo is designed to support customers next-generation AI growth and digital transformation, drawing on NEXTDC’s experience designing and operating a sophisticated network of mission critical digital-infrastructure. The Tokyo campus will deliver fault-tolerant infrastructure, advanced security and rich network connectivity, enabling hyperscalers, cloud platforms, defence organisations and enterprises to deploy latency-sensitive, high-density workloads close to Japan’s core business and population centres, and ensuring consistent operational excellence, resilience and security across their regional footprint.

TK1 Tokyo forms part of NEXTDC’s multi-market expansion strategy, following major developments such as KL1 Kuala Lumpur. The company is positioning itself for a landmark period of growth driven by AI, cloud migration and increasing sovereign digital infrastructure requirements across the Asia Pacific region.

With groundbreaking completed and work underway, operational readiness is targeted for late 2030, TK1 Tokyo will support enterprise, government and cloud providers seeking to modernise, secure and scale their digital operations in one of the world’s most advanced technology economies.

Key technical specifications of TK1 Tokyo

28MW planned IT capacity

UI Tier IV Design and Construction

UI Tier IV Gold Certification and Operational Sustainability

Mission Critical Operations Centre

Integrated interconnection with NEXTDC’s ecosystem across APAC and Au stralia

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC is an ASX 100-listed technology company and Asia’s most innovative Data Centre-as-a-Service provider. We are building the infrastructure platform for the digital economy, delivering the critical power, security and connectivity for global cloud computing providers, enterprise, and Government.

NEXTDC is recognised globally for the design, construction, and operation of Australia’s only network of Uptime Institute certified Tier IV facilities, and the only data centre operator in the Southern Hemisphere to achieve Tier IV Gold certification for Operational Sustainability. NEXTDC has a strong focus on sustainability and operational excellence through renewable energy sources and delivering world-class operational efficiency. Our data centres have been engineered to deliver exceptional levels of efficiency and the industry’s lowest Total Cost of Operation through NABERS 5-star energy efficiency. NEXTDC’s corporate operations have been certified carbon neutral under the Australian Government’s Climate Active Carbon Neutral Standard.

Our Cloud Centre partner ecosystem is Australia’s most dynamic digital marketplace, comprising carriers, cloud providers and IT service providers, enabling local and international customers to source and connect with cloud platforms, service providers and vendors to build complex hybrid cloud networks and scale their critical IT infrastructure services. NEXTDC is where the cloud lives®.

To learn more, visit www.nextdc.com

