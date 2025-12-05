ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-12-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.180 9.09% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 15.220 -15.87% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.410 7.56% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 10.020 -5.11% IGO – IGO LIMITED 6.930 7.11% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 8.150 -4.12% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.000 6.95% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.120 -4.00% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 4.800 6.43% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 23.180 -3.98% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.820 6.25% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 26.840 -3.59% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 4.510 5.87% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 17.400 -3.55% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 14.830 5.78% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.800 -3.45% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.370 5.64% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.630 -3.31% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 9.280 5.57% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 7.090 -3.27% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.320 4.76% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 2.930 -2.66% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.660 4.72% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.555 -2.63% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 50.150 4.61% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.870 -2.60% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.880 4.35% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.250 -2.60% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.750 4.17% AOV – AMOTIV LIMITED 8.780 -2.55% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.730 3.90% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 32.160 -2.52% 360 – LIFE360 INC 39.340 3.88% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 36.250 -2.37% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 17.820 3.60% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.720 -2.33% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 3.210 3.55% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.450 -2.33% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.750 3.51% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 26.440 -2.33%

