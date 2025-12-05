Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 5 December 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 27 November 2025 to 04 December 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

Friday 28 November 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – ASX200: What Stocks Are Included And Why It Matters Friday 28 November 2025 Why 200 Companies Define Australian Investment Reality (and why they don’t)

3 – Material Matters: Lithium, Rare Earths & Gold Thursday 27 November 2025 A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: Boost to lithium demand; rare earths and selective floor pricing; global steel production; mid-tier gold picks

4 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 28-11-25 Monday 01 December 2025 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

5 – In Brief: Vection, Macquarie Tech, IPD & Objective Friday 28 November 2025 This week’s In Brief shines the light on a new “metaverse” microcap, a major data centre and cloud services provider, an electrical infrastructure player, and SaaS with AI

6 – FY26 Gentrack’s Show-Me-The-Money Moment Monday 01 December 2025 Gentrack’s FY25 results calmed investor concerns with the future stock re-rating reliant on converting a robust pipeline to new contract wins, albeit delayed

7 – Rudi’s View: Un-Bubbling The AI Bubble Talk Thursday 27 November 2025 Cool-headed expert voices are pushing back against the scaremongering narratives around irrational exuberance and AI excitement pushing equities into a bubble-like environment

8 – Confidence Grows In Web Travel’s FY27 Targets Monday 01 December 2025 Web Travel’s interim results provide analysts with increased confidence in management achieving FY27 goals

9 – Uranium Week: U308 Catches Genesis Tailwinds Tuesday 02 December 2025 The US Administration has prioritised AI and energy production as part of its national security targets, the largest since the Apollo program

10 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 28 November 2025 Friday 28 November 2025 Our top ten news stories from 20 November 2025 to 27 November 2025

