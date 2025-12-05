Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 5 December 2025

Our top ten news from 27 November 2025 to 04 December 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 28-11-2025

Friday 28 November 2025

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – ASX200: What Stocks Are Included And Why It Matters

Friday 28 November 2025

Why 200 Companies Define Australian Investment Reality (and why they don’t)

3 – Material Matters: Lithium, Rare Earths & Gold

Thursday 27 November 2025

A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: Boost to lithium demand; rare earths and selective floor pricing; global steel production; mid-tier gold picks

4 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 28-11-25

Monday 01 December 2025

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

5 – In Brief: Vection, Macquarie Tech, IPD & Objective

Friday 28 November 2025

This week’s In Brief shines the light on a new “metaverse” microcap, a major data centre and cloud services provider, an electrical infrastructure player, and SaaS with AI

6 – FY26 Gentrack’s Show-Me-The-Money Moment

Monday 01 December 2025

Gentrack’s FY25 results calmed investor concerns with the future stock re-rating reliant on converting a robust pipeline to new contract wins, albeit delayed

7 – Rudi’s View: Un-Bubbling The AI Bubble Talk

Thursday 27 November 2025

Cool-headed expert voices are pushing back against the scaremongering narratives around irrational exuberance and AI excitement pushing equities into a bubble-like environment

8 – Confidence Grows In Web Travel’s FY27 Targets

Monday 01 December 2025

Web Travel’s interim results provide analysts with increased confidence in management achieving FY27 goals

9 – Uranium Week: U308 Catches Genesis Tailwinds

Tuesday 02 December 2025

The US Administration has prioritised AI and energy production as part of its national security targets, the largest since the Apollo program

10 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 28 November 2025

Friday 28 November 2025

Our top ten news stories from 20 November 2025 to 27 November 2025

