The Market In Numbers – 6 Dec 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

List StockArray ( )

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 06 Dec 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13483.990 -0.04% -0.04% 1.44% 2.85% 6.99% All Ordinaries 8926.10 0.08% 0.08% -2.30% 6.00% 1.75% S&P ASX 200 8634.60 0.24% 0.24% -2.42% 5.83% 1.08% S&P ASX 300 8590.00 0.18% 0.18% -2.41% 6.06% 1.37% Communication Services 1768.10 -1.62% -1.62% -5.01% 8.65% -4.58% Consumer Discretionary 4021.50 -1.68% -1.68% -11.00% 2.82% -2.93% Consumer Staples 11773.30 -1.43% -1.43% 0.25% 0.03% -2.85% Energy 8796.40 2.41% 2.41% 5.56% 2.01% 1.40% Financials 9025.60 0.36% 0.36% -5.73% 4.77% -5.28% Health Care 35632.50 -1.86% -1.86% -4.77% -20.62% -14.35% Industrials 8455.30 -1.60% -1.60% -0.18% 10.58% 1.64% Info Technology 2324.10 -1.94% -1.94% -20.61% -15.21% -19.88% Materials 20523.80 3.04% 3.04% 9.08% 27.28% 29.42% Real Estate 3870.70 -1.20% -1.20% -4.55% 2.91% -0.72% Utilities 9880.20 0.24% 0.24% -1.30% 9.38% 8.08% A-REITs 1779.80 -1.23% -1.23% -4.48% 3.57% -0.62% All Technology Index 3551.30 -3.25% -3.25% -15.98% -6.68% -12.18% Banks 3925.20 1.47% 1.47% -4.55% 8.84% -2.42% Gold Index 17358.60 -1.44% -1.44% 7.95% 106.07% 50.20% Metals & Mining 7033.80 3.33% 3.33% 8.99% 33.83% 34.73%

The World

Index 06 Dec 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 9667.01 -0.55% -0.55% 3.39% 18.28% 10.34% DAX30 24028.14 0.80% 0.80% 0.62% 20.69% 0.50% Hang Seng 26085.08 0.87% 0.87% -2.87% 30.04% 8.36% Nikkei 225 50491.87 0.47% 0.47% 12.37% 26.56% 24.71% DJIA 47954.99 0.50% 0.50% 3.36% 12.72% 8.75% S&P500 6870.40 0.31% 0.31% 2.72% 16.81% 10.72% Nasdaq Comp 23578.13 0.91% 0.91% 4.05% 22.10% 15.75%

Metals & Minerals

Index 06 Dec 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 4239.95 1.20% 1.20% 9.81% 61.42% 28.39% Silver (oz) 57.57 8.29% 8.29% 22.36% 90.49% 59.03% Copper (lb) 5.3607 3.84% 3.84% 9.27% 30.86% 5.20% Aluminium (lb) 1.3166 2.42% 2.42% 8.31% 15.18% 11.65% Nickel (lb) 6.6606 0.50% 0.50% -2.56% -6.78% -2.33% Zinc (lb) 1.4019 2.30% 2.30% 4.92% 3.74% 11.04% Uranium (lb) weekly 75.75 0.20% 0.20% -8.46% 5.21% -3.69% Iron Ore (t) 107.88 3.11% 3.11% 2.40% 3.89% 14.17%

Energy

Index 06 Dec 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 59.79 1.17% 1.17% -5.31% -13.95% -8.75% Brent Crude 63.39 0.75% 0.75% -5.02% -12.64% -5.10%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms