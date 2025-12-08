ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-12-25

Daily Market Reports | Dec 08 2025

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.515 14.77% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 8.570 -7.65%
PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 4.030 6.05% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.655 -5.43%
ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.150 5.70% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.180 -5.26%
QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.585 5.41% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.610 -4.45%
SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 8.210 4.99% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 13.270 -4.39%
BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 2.350 4.44% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 14.200 -4.25%
STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.120 4.35% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.760 -4.17%
AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.340 3.29% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.115 -4.17%
FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 3.140 3.29% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.230 -4.15%
EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 5.350 3.28% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.210 -3.97%
CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 4.710 3.06% 360 – LIFE360 INC 37.830 -3.84%
ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.865 3.04% SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 2.780 -3.81%
WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 17.150 3.00% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 13.610 -3.75%
CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.700 3.00% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.250 -3.63%
MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.090 2.96% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 6.170 -3.59%
FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.850 2.78% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 4.470 -3.46%
WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.110 2.75% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 2.800 -3.45%
MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.730 2.63% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.230 -3.41%
MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 51.470 2.63% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.015 -3.33%
REH – REECE LIMITED 12.720 2.50% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.020 -3.32%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
Uranium Week: AI And Nuclear Converge

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports
2
The Overnight Report: All Eyes On RBA

8:39 AM - Daily Market Reports
3
Today’s Financial Calendar – 09-12-2025

8:15 AM - Daily Market Reports
4
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-12-25

Dec 08 2025 - Daily Market Reports
5
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 08, 2025

Dec 08 2025 - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 14 November 2025

Nov 14 2025 - Weekly Reports
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 28-11-2025

Nov 28 2025 - Australia
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 21-11-2025

Nov 21 2025 - Australia
4
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 10-11-2025

Nov 10 2025 - Australia
5
Uranium Week: Biggest Spot Fall Since March

Nov 11 2025 - Weekly Reports
6
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 14-11-2025

Nov 14 2025 - Australia