ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-12-25

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.515 14.77% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 8.570 -7.65% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 4.030 6.05% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.655 -5.43% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.150 5.70% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.585 5.41% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.610 -4.45% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 8.210 4.99% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 13.270 -4.39% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 2.350 4.44% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 14.200 -4.25% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.120 4.35% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.760 -4.17% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.340 3.29% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 3.140 3.29% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.230 -4.15% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 5.350 3.28% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.210 -3.97% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 4.710 3.06% 360 – LIFE360 INC 37.830 -3.84% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.865 3.04% SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 2.780 -3.81% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 17.150 3.00% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 13.610 -3.75% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.700 3.00% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.250 -3.63% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.090 2.96% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 6.170 -3.59% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.850 2.78% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 4.470 -3.46% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.110 2.75% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 2.800 -3.45% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.730 2.63% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.230 -3.41% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 51.470 2.63% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.015 -3.33% REH – REECE LIMITED 12.720 2.50% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.020 -3.32%

