ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-12-25

Daily Market Reports | Dec 08 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|1.515
|14.77%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|8.570
|-7.65%
|PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED
|4.030
|6.05%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.655
|-5.43%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|3.150
|5.70%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.180
|-5.26%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.585
|5.41%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.610
|-4.45%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|8.210
|4.99%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|13.270
|-4.39%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|2.350
|4.44%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|14.200
|-4.25%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.120
|4.35%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.760
|-4.17%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|5.340
|3.29%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.115
|-4.17%
|FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED
|3.140
|3.29%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.230
|-4.15%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|5.350
|3.28%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.210
|-3.97%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|4.710
|3.06%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|37.830
|-3.84%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|1.865
|3.04%
|SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED
|2.780
|-3.81%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|17.150
|3.00%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|13.610
|-3.75%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|12.700
|3.00%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.250
|-3.63%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|10.090
|2.96%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|6.170
|-3.59%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.850
|2.78%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|4.470
|-3.46%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|4.110
|2.75%
|PRN – PERENTI LIMITED
|2.800
|-3.45%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.730
|2.63%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.230
|-3.41%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|51.470
|2.63%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.015
|-3.33%
|REH – REECE LIMITED
|12.720
|2.50%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.020
|-3.32%
