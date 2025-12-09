ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-12-25

Daily Market Reports | Dec 09 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.320 25.49% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 1.850 -21.28% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 10.620 4.42% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.020 -7.04% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.650 3.74% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.980 -6.35% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.570 3.39% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.820 3.30% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 12.930 -5.00% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.745 3.25% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 4.550 -4.61% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.945 2.91% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 15.520 -4.55% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.030 2.71% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.110 -4.35% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 4.650 2.65% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.720 -4.34% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.580 2.58% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 2.000 2.30% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.775 -4.05% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.990 2.28% 360 – LIFE360 INC 36.360 -3.89% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.200 2.19% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 8.080 -3.46% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.850 2.15% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.380 -3.43% RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 3.070 1.99% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.950 -3.42% HDN – HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT 1.385 1.84% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.425 -3.41% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 22.450 1.68% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 4.550 -3.40% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 20.080 1.67% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 13.530 -3.36% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 4.540 1.57% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 4.150 -3.26% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.280 1.55% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 12.840 -3.24%

