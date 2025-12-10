ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-12-25

Daily Market Reports | Dec 10 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.260 16.20% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.750 -5.06% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.345 7.81% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 5.840 -4.58% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 4.850 7.30% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 237.490 -4.06% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.075 6.97% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.410 -3.53% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 4.830 6.39% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.755 -3.31% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.570 5.62% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 28.560 -3.25% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.040 5.58% UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.110 -3.11% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.270 5.39% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.400 -3.05% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 5.390 5.27% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 13.120 -3.03% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 26.970 5.06% RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 2.980 -2.93% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.800 5.03% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 8.800 -2.87% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 5.910 4.60% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 9.920 -2.84% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 12.150 4.47% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.480 -2.77% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 13.410 4.44% REH – REECE LIMITED 12.110 -2.73% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 6.350 4.44% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 3.230 -2.71% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.545 4.39% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.860 -2.70% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.100 4.27% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 5.800 -2.68% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.815 4.01% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.960 -2.54% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 139.100 3.93% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 25.380 -2.53% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.535 3.88% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 262.280 -2.51%

