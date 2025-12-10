Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 10, 2025

Daily Market Reports | Dec 10 2025

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ABB ALC ARX CGS DPM EDV FLT IDX IMM M7T MAP MSB MYX NAN NEU OPT ORE PME PMV PNV PPE PYC RHC SIG SLC TLS TLX TPG TRJ VBC

TLX TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $14.32

Canaccord Genuity rates ((TLX)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity has transferred coverage of Telix Pharmaceuticals to Shane Storey due to an analyst departure and re-allocation of resources.

No change to Buy rating and $27.41 target.

This report was published on December 8, 2025.

Target price is $27.41 Current Price is $14.32 Difference: $13.09

If TLX meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 91% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $27.20, suggesting upside of 88.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 13.24 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 108.15. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -2.0, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 24.76 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 57.85. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 8.4, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 172.3.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TPG TPG TELECOM LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $3.69

Jarden rates ((TPG)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden notes post NBN's 1Q26 wholesale market report that TPG Telecom's SIOs (services in operation) declined around -20k over 1H26, an easing in the rate of subscriber loss against 4Q25. Around 100bps of market share was picked up via circa 86k connections, including 70k connections to Vocus.

Around 33% of their customers were on 100 plus Mbps speed tiers from circa 32% at the end of 4Q25, and the analyst believes this will speed up over 2026 post the NBN speed boost on September 14.

Overweight rated with a $3.70 target.

This report was published on December 4, 2025.

Target price is $3.70 Current Price is $3.69 Difference: $0.01

If TPG meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $5.39, suggesting upside of 47.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 EPS of 8.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 45.56. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.2, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 18.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.6.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 EPS of 12.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 29.52. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 19.6, implying annual growth of 21.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 19.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TRJ TRAJAN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $0.64

Canaccord Genuity - Cessation of coverage

This report was published on December 8, 2025.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

VBC VERBREC LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $0.17

Research as a Service (RaaS) rates ((VBC)) as No Rating (-1) -

Verbrec offers engineering, asset management, operations and maintenance, and training to the energy, mining, infrastructure and defence industries in A&NZ, PNG and the Pacific Islands.

Research as a Service (RaaS) likes the recent acquisition of Alliance Automation (Alliance), which raises the group's automation, control, digital industry, machine learning and cyber security capabilities, while growing the client base.

An attractive multiple suggests the acquisition has been achieved at a very favourable valuation and is very accretive. Debt funding of $6.5m will be used to fund the consideration of $5.5m.

The analyst highlights Alliance's speciality areas align with Verbrec's existing 'whole of asset lifecycle' approach. Valuation is set at 44c per share.

Research as a Service (RaaS) research standard doesn't carry any targets, ratings or recommendations. Investors can draw conclusions from valuations and commentary.

This report was published on December 8, 2025.

Target price is $0.44 Current Price is $0.17 Difference: $0.27

If VBC meets the Research as a Service (RaaS) target it will return approximately 159% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Research as a Service (RaaS) forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.50 cents and EPS of 1.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.94%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.95.

Forecast for FY27:

Research as a Service (RaaS) forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.80 cents and EPS of 2.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.71%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.80.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Disclaimer:

The content of this information does in no way reflect the opinions of FNArena, or of its journalists. In fact we don't have any opinion about the stock market, its value, future direction or individual shares. FNArena solely reports about what the main experts in the market note, believe and comment on. By doing so we believe we provide experienced, intelligent investors with a valuable tool that helps them in making up their own minds, reading market trends and getting a feel for what is happening beneath the surface.

This document is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or other financial instrument. FNArena employs very experienced journalists who base their work on information believed to be reliable and accurate, though no guarantee is given that the daily report is accurate or complete. Investors should contact their personal adviser before making any investment decision.