ADP Unveils Lyric HCM in Australia and New Zealand

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ADP®, a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, has rolled out ADP Lyric HCM® (Lyric) across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) – an AI-powered, award-winning platform that brings together payroll, HR, and people experience in one unified ecosystem.

First launched in the United States in 2024, Lyric has quickly gained traction for its human-centered design and flexibility. Building on that success, the platform has now been deployed and tested for the ANZ market to address regional compliance requirements and workplace needs.

Designed for the way people actually work today, Lyric transforms how organisations attract, engage, and empower their workforce. By combining core HR, onboarding, time and attendance, talent, recruitment, and analytics into a single, cloud-based solution, Lyric enables HR leaders to simplify operations, enhance the employee experience, and drive business performance. Lyric has been recognized as a Top HR Product of 2025 by HR Executive for AI-powered, human-centered HCM innovation.

Smarter, simpler, more human

Powered by ADP’s 75+ years of innovation and developed with direct input from clients across the region, Lyric is designed to support agile, confident business operations. Its graph-based architecture models real-world structures and relationships, while low-code configurability allows HR and payroll teams to adapt quickly to changes. With AI at its core, Lyric uses intelligent search and in-app analytics to support more informed decision-making and streamlined, automated workflows.

"Lyric redefines how organisations in ANZ manage their people," said Kylie Baullo, managing director, ADP ANZ and Japan. "It combines automation, compliance confidence, and human-centred design into one intelligent experience. Our goal is to make payroll and HR effortless so leaders can focus on what really matters — their people and their business."

Tailored for the ANZ market

Lyric is designed to meet the complex compliance requirements of the ANZ region. It adheres to Australian Fair Work regulations, including state-specific Long Service Leave requirements, Single Touch Payroll reporting, and tax and superannuation compliance. It also aligns with New Zealand’s Holidays Act and the obligations set by the Inland Revenue Department, including KiwiSaver and Payday Reporting. Built-in regulatory intelligence ensures that updates are applied in a timely manner, helping organisations stay compliant as rules evolve.

A recent survey by the Australian Payroll Association revealed that one in three Australian companies reported not completing a payroll compliance audit in the past three years, and many cited keeping up with legislation as one of their biggest challenge1. Lyric directly addresses these issues with always-on payroll calculations, automated downstream payments, and audit-ready reporting.

Security, service, and success

Underpinning Lyric is ADP’s enterprise-grade security program, supported by 300+ global cybersecurity specialists and 24/7 threat monitoring. As one of the few Fortune 500 companies with a worldwide, multi-functional security organisation, ADP delivers the same standards of protection for clients in ANZ as it does worldwide.

The platform is also supported by a dedicated local team of over 350 payroll professionals and 60 implementation consultants, ensuring smooth deployment and ongoing client success.

"Lyric was built to scale with our clients," said Srini Konidena, vice president of R&D and Product Development, APAC. "It brings together our global R&D strength and local expertise to deliver a solution that is flexible, intelligent, and human — perfectly aligned with the needs of ANZ businesses."

For more information on Lyric’s features or to schedule a demonstration, visit https://au.adp.com/what-we-offer/products/lyric.aspx.

About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP)

ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously works to solve business challenges for our clients and their workers, from simple, easy-to-use tools for small businesses to fully integrated platforms for global enterprises — and everything in between. Always Designing for People means we’re focused on just that – people. We use our unmatched AI-driven insights and proven expertise to design innovative solutions that help people achieve greater success at work. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP’s exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll. Learn more at ADP.com.

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, are trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

1 2024 Australian Payroll Survey, Australian Payroll Association, 2024

