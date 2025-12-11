AIKO POWERS CONSERVATION EFFORTS AT TASMANIA’S RAPTOR REFUGE

PR NewsWire | Dec 11 2025

Leading solar manufacturer supports wildlife rehabilitation through renewable energy donation

KETTERING, Australia, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AIKO Energy, a leading solar technology manufacturer, has demonstrated its commitment to environmental stewardship and community welfare in Australia by donating a high efficiency solar system to the Raptor Refuge in Kettering, Tasmania.

The donated system using AIKO Neostar 2P 475W panels is powering the refuge’s new treatment facility, the MEDWING, providing clean, reliable off-grid energy to support the rehabilitation of injured birds of prey across Tasmania.

The partnership came about when David Tolliday, senior renewable energy instructor at Holmesglen Institute and owner of SaveEnergySolutions.com.au, approached the Australian solar industry seeking support for this vital conservation project. AIKO responded immediately, recognising the opportunity to combine renewable energy innovation with wildlife conservation.

"It’s a beautiful cause, and we’re proud to play a small part in helping these magnificent birds recover and return to the wild," said Linh Pham, Marketing Manager, AIKO Energy Australia. "Thanks to our advanced All Back Contact technology, the modules deliver 475W – the highest power available in a residential footprint at the time – which means the refuge can generate maximum clean energy from limited roof space. This high-efficiency solution is perfect for off-grid applications like the MEDWING, ensuring reliable power for critical treatment equipment while supporting Tasmania’s precious wildlife."

Craig Webb AOM, from the Raptor Refuge, expressed his gratitude for AIKO’s contribution: "We are a not-for-profit organisation, and it is help from companies like AIKO that makes our job of rehabilitating raptors and returning them to the wild so much easier."

The Raptor Refuge Inc. specialises in rescuing and rehabilitating Tasmania’s native birds of prey, including Wedge-tailed Eagles and White-bellied Sea Eagles. Operating without government funding, the organisation relies entirely on donations and community support to continue its vital conservation work.

The new solar-powered MEDWING treatment room represents a significant advancement in the refuge’s capabilities, ensuring injured raptors receive the care they need in a modern, environmentally sustainable facility.

About AIKO

AIKO is a global leader in solar innovation and the pioneer of All Back Contact (ABC) technology, delivering premium solar modules that combine high power, advanced engineering, and long-term durability. With more than 15 years of continuous R&D and multiple international innovation awards, AIKO partners with Australia’s leading distributors to bring world-leading performance to every project. AIKO also collaborates with the Australian Centre for Advanced Photovoltaics (ACAP) and the University of Melbourne on next-generation research supporting Australia’s clean-energy transition. Learn more about AIKO at: www.aikosolar.com/au

About The Raptor Refuge

The Raptor Refuge Inc. is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to caring for and protecting Tasmania’s natural wildlife, specialising in the rehabilitation and release of birds of prey. The refuge welcomes visitors through guided tours and offers unique accommodation at Eagle Ridge Retreat. Donations are tax-deductible and can be made at www.raptorrefuge.com.au.

