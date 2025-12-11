ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-12-25

Daily Market Reports | Dec 11 2025

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.450 9.76% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.625 -11.35% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.370 7.25% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 6.070 -8.86% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 30.510 7.13% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.535 -7.53% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.810 6.72% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.110 -6.64% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 14.720 5.37% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.500 -6.54% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.115 4.55% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 14.280 -5.18% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.200 4.08% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.740 -4.53% SCG – SCENTRE GROUP 4.160 4.00% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.775 -4.31% VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.220 3.87% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.820 -4.02% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 5.020 3.51% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 24.700 -3.93% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.210 3.22% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.420 -3.89% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.630 3.11% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.695 -3.47% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 9.070 3.07% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.575 -3.36% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.175 2.94% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 6.170 -3.29% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.960 2.75% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.495 -3.24% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 8.590 2.75% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 13.290 -3.06% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.755 2.72% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 17.160 -3.05% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.340 2.60% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 5.630 -2.93% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.860 2.48% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.010 -2.91% VCX – VICINITY CENTRES 2.520 2.44% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 4.350 -2.90%

