ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-12-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.725 16.00% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.960 -8.76%
GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 9.440 9.90% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.490 -4.60%
BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.770 8.59% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 8.400 -4.44%
GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 6.900 7.64% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.550 -4.35%
FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 2.000 7.53% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.110 -4.35%
VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 5.350 6.36% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 7.880 -4.25%
AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 70.530 6.03% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.290 -3.68%
EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.010 5.92% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 4.220 -2.99%
NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 150.060 5.66% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 3.260 -2.98%
ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.120 5.66% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.010 -2.96%
BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.510 5.23% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.230 -2.96%
WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.900 5.07% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.165 -2.94%
BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.070 4.90% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.120 -2.80%
DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.935 4.88% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 29.940 -2.79%
PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 9.390 4.80% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 21.050 -2.55%
EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 5.900 4.80% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.210 -2.42%
OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.315 4.78% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 4.260 -2.07%
RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 7.470 4.62% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.735 -1.70%
RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.980 4.46% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 27.200 -1.63%
CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 6.340 4.45% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 30.890 -1.62%

