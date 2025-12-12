Bizcap promotes Rebecca del Rio to Deputy CEO for APAC

PR NewsWire | 12:16 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bizcap , one of the fastest-growing alternative lenders, has promoted Rebecca del Rio to Deputy CEO for Asia-Pacific, recognising her substantial contributions to the company’s growth and evolution since joining at its inception in 2019. Del Rio will also continue in her existing capacity as Global Chief Revenue Officer, driving the organisation’s global revenue strategy.



Rebecca del Rio has been promoted to Deputy CEO for Bizcap APAC

Over the past six years, del Rio has grown alongside Bizcap, taking on an increasingly expansive leadership role. Her remit spans marketing, sales, partnerships, people and culture, analytics, innovation, and product – a breadth of responsibility that positions her strongly to help steer Bizcap’s next phase of strategic development.

Since its inception, Bizcap has funded $4.8 billion globally, including $1.5 billion in 2025 across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the UK, Europe, the US and Canada. The company’s rapid momentum is reflected not only in its expanding footprint but also in its growing workforce, with global headcount rising more than 80% year-on-year.

As Bizcap has expanded into new markets and scaled its operations internationally, del Rio’s portfolio has broadened accordingly, giving her deep insight into the company’s business functions across regions including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the UK, Europe and Canada.

Del Rio’s promotion complements Bizcap’s collaborative leadership model, which brings together operational expertise from Global Chief Operating Officer Adam Szental, credit and risk leadership from Chief Credit Officer Tony Truong, and the strategic direction set by co-founders Zalman Blachman, Abrahram White and Albert Gafhi. This strengthened alignment positions Bizcap to execute its growth plans with greater cohesion and clarity.

Bizcap’s Co-Founder and Co-CEO Zalman Blachman said that del Rio’s leadership has been foundational to Bizcap’s trajectory, acknowledging her impact and the respect she commands across the organisation.

"Rebecca has played a significant role in Bizcap’s journey and growth. Her commitment, expertise, and collaboration with our broader leadership team have helped shape who we are today. We’re excited to see her continue contributing to our collective success in this next chapter," Blachman said.

Abraham White, Bizcap’s Co-Founder and Co-CEO, reflected on del Rio’s contribution to Bizcap’s culture and strategic direction, emphasising her vision and relentless drive.

"It has been a privilege to see Rebecca’s vision and dedication contribute to Bizcap’s culture and strategic direction. She brings an energy that strengthens our leadership team, and I’m looking forward to all that’s ahead," White said.

In accepting the promotion, del Rio expressed her enthusiasm for the opportunity to help shape the company’s future.

"I’m honoured to step into the role of Deputy CEO for APAC. Having grown with Bizcap from day one, I’m deeply passionate about our mission, as well as our partners and customers. I’m incredibly grateful to have the trust of our founders, executive team and global partners to support the next stage of Bizcap’s growth and innovation," she said.

As Bizcap accelerates its international expansion, del Rio’s elevated role provides strong leadership at a pivotal moment, positioning the organisation to scale responsibly and cohesively across global markets.

