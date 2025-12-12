Next Week At A Glance – 15-19 Dec 2025

Weekly Reports | 12:16 PM

The week that was in Australian Finance:

-The global outlook on interest rates globally continued to diverge this week with the FOMC cutting the overnight rate by -25bps and announcing the start of Reserve Management Purchases, which CrossBorder Capital’s Michael Howell refers to as ‘Not QE, QE’. The Fed is starting purchases on Dec 12 at a monthly pace of US$40bn of mostly Treasury bills.

-While the market had been poised for a hawkish cut, the outcome was rather more dovish and boosted the gold price, US markets and general sentiment.

-In contrast, the RBA’s December decision to retain the cash rate on Tuesday turned into a more hawkish affair at the presser, with brokers and banks penning RBA rate hikes, possibly as early as February 3rd, which has quickly become a live meeting.

-The outlook was muddied again on Thursday when the Australian labour force report showed -21k jobs had been shed in November, missing the expected 20k gain.

-IG noted “declining participation and job losses are hardly signs of a healthy labour market, and this was reflected in the rates space with yields falling across the complex, leaving the rates market pricing in just 45bp of rate hikes between now and the end of 2026, down from 56bp on Wednesday afternoon.”

-A data dependent RBA will be laser focused, as will traders and the markets, on key upcoming data; labour market (22 Jan), inflation (Nov CPI on 7 Jan and Q4 on 28 Jan) as well as the various consumer and housing indicators in January. Key in its deliberations is how broad based and persistent the recent pick-up in inflation is.

-It has been a big week for brokers updating the outlook for resource stocks as the copper and silver prices hit record highs as short squeezes intensified for the shiny metal. The gold price is trending to US$4300oz and could retest the record high of US$4381oz, with rumbling from NATO preparing for war with Russia at some stage no doubt stoking for fear ‘gold’ trade’

-The ASX200 had a mildly positive experience this week with ongoing divergence between sectors. Materials continued to be the standout, rallying another 4.26%, bringing the year gain to over 22%. Info Tech continued to experience the brunt of selling with ongoing rotation out of the sector, down -4.26% for the week and almost -20% for the last 12 months.

-Notably, the domestic tech sector performance stands in contrast to the US Nasdaq and may reflect an ongoing de-rating of valuation on higher interest rate expectations, while the resources sector’s outlook remains more appealing.

-The only other sectors to lift were real estate and financials, with the balance all fading over the week under selling pressure.

-Next week, the Westpac Consumer Sentiment Index is due out on Tuesday, let’s see if the outlook for higher interest rates has started to impact yet.

-In central bank world, the Bank of Japan monetary policy decision on Friday may create further volatility across currency and global bond markets.

Corporate news in the week that was:

-Brookfield and the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation are reportedly close to making a binding offer for National Storage ((NSR)).

-Sembcorp, based in Singapore, is preparing to sign an agreement to acquire Alinta Energy.

-Healthscope’s hospitals are being sold off rapidly, with Calvary and other groups picking up major sites.

-Affinity has bought Perth’s Western Radiology, moving ahead of Crescent Capital Partners’ intended add on acquisition.

-Pace Farm Eggs’ roughly $1b sale process is drawing interest from Private Equity Partners and BGH Capital, with bidders focused on whether current earnings can hold up.

-StraitNZ, valued at up to NZ$1bn, is being readied for sale after MSIP abandoned its expansion strategy.

-Quadrant Private Equity has begun early investor discussions about listing Amart Furniture on the ASX.

-Pepper Money’s ((PPM)) share price has lifted its valuation to about $1b, prompting speculation about whether KKR might exit or trim its holding.

-Bubble, a skincare brand, is moving into Woolworths Group ((WOW)) stores to broaden reach with Australian teenagers.

-Meta is bringing real time news from major publishers into its AI assistant via new media partnerships.

-WiseTech Global ((WTC)) is facing rising AI driven competition, alongside customer pushback about more expensive AI bundle offerings.

-OpenAI supported about $7b NextDC data centre project is expected to accelerate investment in renewable energy supply.

-The Planet Fund has invested $5m in Electric Futures, a start up aiming to electrify Australian homes.

-Pallas Capital has secured $380m debt facility from National Australia Bank ((NAB)) to SME real estate lending.

-ASIC is questioning KPMG re employees using AI to cheat on tests.

-Blackstone has set up Ogra Bidgo to pursue a $1.65bn bid for Iress ((IRE)), though the board is looking for a higher valuation.

-Sydney startup ALL G raises $10m and partners with French dairy for synthetic milk.

-Chinese EV maker, BYD is launching luxury Denza SUVs in Australia.

-Rio Tinto ((RIO)) and BHP Group ((BHP)) criticised for cutting decarbonisation investment.

-Transurban ((TCL)) is prepared to scrap administration fees by mid-2026 and compensate the NSW government for any extra traffic generated by a permanent $60-a-week toll cap, as the state pushes ahead with its tolling reform.

-Telix Pharmaceuticals ((TLX)) has struck a strategic clinical collaboration with Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company

-AMP Ltd ((AMP)) has reached an agreement in principle to settle the class action over historical advice and insurance commissions, originally launched in 2020

-Coles Group ((COL)) is expanding its partnership with Uber to provide over 50% more groceries for delivery within an hour

-Healthscope receivers reject Northwest-Calvary bid for 12 hospitals as inadequate.

-Sembcorp is eyeing Alinta Energy ($4bn) with inclusion of Loy Yang B uncertain amid renewables expansion.

-Flight Centre Travel ((FLT)) buys Iglu Cruise for -GBP100m to grow its cruise business and enter the US market.

-HSBC Australia’s retail sale delayed with credit funds involved and National Australia Bank ((NAB)) deposits.

-IFM to buy Benson Radiology for $400m amid M&A in the active imaging sector.

-Rio Tinto ((RIO)) is readying for non-core asset sales looking to private equity buyers.

-Ramelius Resources ((RMS)) shares jumped after the miner announced a $250m share buyback and dividend lift.

-The ACCC has blocked Insurance Australia Group’s ((IAG)) -$1.4bn takeover of RAC insurance over competition concerns. IAG will seek approval under the new merger rules.

-BGH Capital is reported as “eyeing” Webjet Group’s ((WJL)) $110m in cash in $357m takeover bid.

-HomeCo Daily Needs REIT ((HDN)) asset valuations rose $219m and management reconfirmed FY26 outlook.

-Amart Furniture has hired Jarden and Jeffries for a $1bn ASX listing.

-Disney invests $1bn in OpenAI, licenses 200-plus characters for Sora AU videos.

-Singapore-listed Sembcorp has signed a deal to buy Alinta Energy for $6.5bn.

-ASX-listed Hearts & Minds Investment fund has written off its stake in Corporate Travel Management ((CTD)) to zero.

