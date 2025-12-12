Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 12 December 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 04 December 2025 to 11 December 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

Monday 08 December 2025 Which of Australia’s two largest oil & gas majors offers the best value? Citi talked to investors to assess the market’s mood

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 05-12-2025 Friday 05 December 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 05-12-25 Monday 08 December 2025 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

4 – ESG Focus: Battery Boom or Bubble? Thursday 04 December 2025 Australia’s Cheaper Home Batteries policy is making battery payback economics for households significantly more attractive

5 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 5 December 2025 Friday 05 December 2025 Our top ten news stories from 27 November 2025 to 04 December 2025

6 – Technological Evolution And Financial Cycles: How AI Fits In Monday 08 December 2025 While transformative for society, many new technologies shift economic value from producers to consumers, resulting in lower-than-average profit margins.

7 – Rudi’s View: Momentum Favours Resources Thursday 04 December 2025 Mining stocks are back in investors’ favour in Australia and fresh strategy updates show exactly that

8 – Uranium Week: AI And Nuclear Converge Tuesday 09 December 2025 U308 markets remain becalmed into year end, while the nuclear and AI industries make a move to develop frameworks for collaboration

9 – Better Start For Metcash Thursday 04 December 2025 Following a surprisingly weak first half, Metcash’s early second half metrics suggest improvement, perhaps signalling a trough, although caution remains

10 – The Market In Numbers – 6 Dec 2025 Saturday 06 December 2025 Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

