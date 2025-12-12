Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 12 December 2025

Our top ten news from 04 December 2025 to 11 December 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Compare The Pair: Woodside Versus Santos

Monday 08 December 2025

Which of Australia’s two largest oil & gas majors offers the best value? Citi talked to investors to assess the market’s mood

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 05-12-2025

Friday 05 December 2025

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 05-12-25

Monday 08 December 2025

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

4 – ESG Focus: Battery Boom or Bubble?

Thursday 04 December 2025

Australia’s Cheaper Home Batteries policy is making battery payback economics for households significantly more attractive

5 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 5 December 2025

Friday 05 December 2025

Our top ten news stories from 27 November 2025 to 04 December 2025

6 – Technological Evolution And Financial Cycles: How AI Fits In

Monday 08 December 2025

While transformative for society, many new technologies shift economic value from producers to consumers, resulting in lower-than-average profit margins.

7 – Rudi’s View: Momentum Favours Resources

Thursday 04 December 2025

Mining stocks are back in investors’ favour in Australia and fresh strategy updates show exactly that

8 – Uranium Week: AI And Nuclear Converge

Tuesday 09 December 2025

U308 markets remain becalmed into year end, while the nuclear and AI industries make a move to develop frameworks for collaboration

9 – Better Start For Metcash

Thursday 04 December 2025

Following a surprisingly weak first half, Metcash’s early second half metrics suggest improvement, perhaps signalling a trough, although caution remains

10 – The Market In Numbers – 6 Dec 2025

Saturday 06 December 2025

Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

