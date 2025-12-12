WOVEN WOVEN ANSWERS PARENTAL DEMAND: LAUNCHES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 3KG WEIGHTED BLANKET COLLECTION TO SUPPORT GROWING CHILDREN

PR NewsWire | Dec 12 2025

List StockArray ( )

SYDNEY, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – woven woven, the multi-award-winning Australian start-up and pioneering disruptor in children’s wellness, today announced the expansion of its acclaimed collection with the launch of a new, highly demanded 3.0kg weighted blanket. Designed as a direct response to parents navigating their children’s growth spurts, this new weight ensures that older children (approx. 30kg – 35kg) can continue to receive the therapeutic benefits of a precise, comforting embrace.

"We listened intently to the shared emotion and need from our community," said Joey Chang, Founder of woven woven. "As children grow, their need for emotional regulation doesn’t stop and our blankets need to grow at the same time. The launch of our new 3kg blanket is our promise to parents that we are growing with their little ones, ensuring the therapeutic relief they rely on continues into those critical school years."



woven woven bead-free kids bamboo weighted blanket

See all the magical colours, visit our website http://www.wovenwoven.com.au

The Mighty Hug: Designed for Secure Sleep and Growing Minds

The foundation of the collection remains the brand’s revolutionary bead-free, filling-free design. This core innovation removes the safety concern of leaking fillers, offering parents an unmatched sense of security and trust. The blanket’s weight is seamlessly integrated into the natural fibres, delivering noise-free, consistent pressure—a gentle, non-intrusive hug that helps soothe anxiety and melt away the day’s overstimulation.

The new 3.0kg blanket is 140cm, slightly longer than the 2.2kg blanket, ensuring it comfortably drapes over growing child, maintaining the crucial pressure needed for effective deep pressure stimulation (aka. better calm, better sleep).

The Wattle Collection – An Emotional Ode to Our Australian Roots

The first 3.0kg blanket was offered in the brand’s most requested fibre: Certified Organic Cotton (Cream Beige) which sold out immediately to their members’ waitlist. Catering to little ones with sensitive skin, this material is GOTS and OEKO-TEX® certified, guaranteeing it is free from toxic dyes, heavy metals, and harsh chemical treatments.

As a natural extension, woven woven announced they will also extend 3.0kg into their award-winning Bamboo Collection, featuring two new Australian native colours inspired by the Wattle flower: Olive Green (wattle leaves) and Sunshine Yellow (wattle flower). These colours are intentionally chosen to harness the psychological benefits of nature—grounding stability and gentle optimism—further demonstrating the brand’s holistic approach to children’s wellness.

The Bamboo Advantage: The choice of bamboo fibre—means it is naturally more cooling, gentler on skin and as a moisture-wicking fibre, it has the ability to pull moisture away from the skin, making it especially good for skin prone to heat rash and allergies, a critical factor for many families.

"The power of pure comfort cannot be overstated," Chang adds. "By eliminating irritants, we provide a clean sensory experience, wrapping the child in softness and security, allowing their body and mind to truly rest."

About woven woven

woven woven is an Australian family-run company recognised globally for disrupting the children’s weighted blanket market with its innovative bead-free, filling-free design. Founded on the principle of providing therapeutic, safe, and sustainable sensory tools, woven woven blankets are consistently rated best in class by industry experts and discerning parents worldwide. The brand is a multiple award-winner, including Forbes Vetted Best of 2025, Kiindred Awards Expert’s Choice, and theSkimm’s 2025 Good For You Awards.

Join Woven Woven’s Community

woven woven continues to grow its community and partnership with therapeutic and professional organisations to make its product accessible to more families. For more information please visit their website or social accounts—Instagram and TikTok.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms