The Market In Numbers – 13 Dec 2025

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 12 Dec 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26)
NZ50 13406.120 -0.58% -0.62% 0.86% 2.25% 6.37%
All Ordinaries 8877.50 -0.54% -0.46% -2.83% 5.43% 1.19%
S&P ASX 200 8592.00 -0.49% -0.26% -2.90% 5.31% 0.58%
S&P ASX 300 8546.80 -0.50% -0.32% -2.90% 5.53% 0.86%
Communication Services 1750.70 -0.98% -2.59% -5.95% 7.58% -5.52%
Consumer Discretionary 3973.30 -1.20% -2.86% -12.06% 1.59% -4.10%
Consumer Staples 11705.60 -0.58% -1.99% -0.33% -0.54% -3.41%
Energy 8662.20 -1.53% 0.85% 3.95% 0.46% -0.15%
Financials 9030.70 0.06% 0.42% -5.68% 4.83% -5.23%
Health Care 34767.20 -2.43% -4.24% -7.08% -22.54% -16.43%
Industrials 8302.60 -1.81% -3.38% -1.98% 8.58% -0.19%
Info Technology 2225.20 -4.26% -6.11% -23.99% -18.81% -23.29%
Materials 20669.60 0.71% 3.77% 9.85% 28.18% 30.34%
Real Estate 3868.40 -0.06% -1.26% -4.61% 2.84% -0.77%
Utilities 9714.50 -1.68% -1.44% -2.95% 7.55% 6.27%
A-REITs 1779.30 -0.03% -1.25% -4.50% 3.54% -0.65%
All Technology Index 3425.90 -3.53% -6.67% -18.94% -9.97% -15.28%
Banks 3924.50 -0.02% 1.46% -4.57% 8.82% -2.44%
Gold Index 17530.20 0.99% -0.46% 9.01% 108.11% 51.68%
Metals & Mining 7080.20 0.66% 4.01% 9.71% 34.72% 35.62%

The World

Index 12 Dec 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26)
FTSE100 9703.16 0.37% -0.18% 3.77% 18.72% 10.75%
DAX30 24294.61 1.11% 1.92% 1.73% 22.03% 1.61%
Hang Seng 25530.51 -2.13% -1.27% -4.93% 27.27% 6.06%
Nikkei 225 50148.82 -0.68% -0.21% 11.61% 25.70% 23.86%
NZ50 13406.120 -0.58% -0.62% 0.86% 2.25% 6.37%
DJIA 48704.01 1.56% 2.07% 4.97% 14.48% 10.45%
S&P500 6901.00 0.45% 0.76% 3.18% 17.33% 11.22%
Nasdaq Comp 23593.86 0.07% 0.98% 4.12% 22.18% 15.83%

Metals & Minerals

Index 12 Dec 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26)
Gold (oz) 4301.95 1.46% 2.68% 11.42% 63.78% 30.27%
Silver (oz) 63.94 11.05% 20.26% 35.88% 111.54% 76.60%
Copper (lb) 5.4845 2.31% 6.24% 11.79% 33.88% 7.63%
Aluminium (lb) 1.3175 0.07% 2.49% 8.38% 15.26% 11.73%
Nickel (lb) 6.6005 -0.90% -0.41% -3.44% -7.62% -3.21%
Zinc (lb) 1.4569 3.92% 6.31% 9.03% 7.81% 15.40%
Uranium (lb) weekly 75.75 0.00% 0.20% -8.46% 5.21% -3.69%
Iron Ore (t) 106.21 -1.55% 1.51% 0.82% 2.28% 12.40%

Energy

Index 12 Dec 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26)
West Texas Crude 57.87 -3.21% -2.08% -8.35% -16.71% -11.68%
Brent Crude 61.55 -2.90% -2.18% -7.78% -15.17% -7.86%




The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

