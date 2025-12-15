ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-12-25

Daily Market Reports | Dec 15 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|6.460
|28.94%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.080
|-8.61%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|2.300
|10.58%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.770
|-8.53%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|6.550
|5.14%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.625
|-8.19%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.115
|4.55%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|7.820
|-6.90%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.120
|4.35%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.710
|-6.78%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|4.110
|3.79%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|1.385
|-6.42%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.480
|3.77%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|6.530
|-5.36%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|12.750
|3.74%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.720
|-5.34%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|8.500
|3.66%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|4.860
|-5.26%
|ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING
|1.545
|3.00%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.895
|-5.25%
|MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED
|26.990
|2.98%
|SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED
|8.590
|-5.19%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|6.520
|2.84%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|8.950
|-4.69%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.565
|2.73%
|PRN – PERENTI LIMITED
|2.730
|-4.55%
|A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
|9.040
|2.61%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|13.560
|-4.51%
|BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED
|6.070
|2.53%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|13.170
|-4.15%
|BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED
|29.640
|2.42%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.600
|-4.11%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|5.150
|2.39%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|12.650
|-3.95%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|12.930
|2.38%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.490
|-3.92%
|JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED
|93.950
|2.33%
|PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED
|3.940
|-3.90%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.545
|2.32%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|4.330
|-3.78%
