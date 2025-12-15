ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-12-25

Daily Market Reports | Dec 15 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.460 28.94% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.080 -8.61% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.300 10.58% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.770 -8.53% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.550 5.14% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.625 -8.19% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.115 4.55% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 7.820 -6.90% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.120 4.35% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.710 -6.78% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.110 3.79% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.385 -6.42% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.480 3.77% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 6.530 -5.36% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.750 3.74% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.720 -5.34% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 8.500 3.66% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 4.860 -5.26% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.545 3.00% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.895 -5.25% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 26.990 2.98% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 8.590 -5.19% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 6.520 2.84% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.950 -4.69% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.565 2.73% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 2.730 -4.55% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 9.040 2.61% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 13.560 -4.51% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 6.070 2.53% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.170 -4.15% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 29.640 2.42% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 5.600 -4.11% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 5.150 2.39% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 12.650 -3.95% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 12.930 2.38% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.490 -3.92% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 93.950 2.33% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 3.940 -3.90% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.545 2.32% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 4.330 -3.78%

