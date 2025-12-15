Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 15, 2025

Daily Market Reports | Dec 15 2025

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AUE BFG CGS CMA (2) CNB FLT (2) IAG IMB MYR S32 SCG SDF SUL WOW

IAG INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED

Insurance - Overnight Price: $7.81

Jarden rates ((IAG)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden highlights the ACCC's move to block Insurance Australia Group's acquisition of RACWA, concluding it would result in a "substantial lessening of competition in the supply of motor vehicle insurance and home and contents insurance in WA".

The analyst still believes there is a reasonable chance the acquisition can be approved and has been delayed, with the insurer set to lodge an application with the ACCC for assessment under the new mandatory merger control regime which starts on Jan 1, 2026.

Under the new regime, the broker believes a stronger insurer would emerge which is better positioned for large catastrophic events with improved access to capital markets and scale of reinsurance.

No change to Overweight rating and $8.20 target price.

This report was published on December 11, 2025.

Target price is $8.20 Current Price is $7.81 Difference: $0.39

If IAG meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $8.83, suggesting upside of 13.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 32.00 cents and EPS of 44.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.10%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.43. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 43.2, implying annual growth of -24.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 30.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.0.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 33.00 cents and EPS of 45.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.23%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.20. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 48.6, implying annual growth of 12.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 34.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.0.

IMB INTELLIGENT MONITORING GROUP LIMITED

Commercial Services & Supplies - Overnight Price: $0.64

Moelis rates ((IMB)) as Buy (1) -

Intelligent Monitoring announced the acquisition of Tyco NZ and Red Wolf Security Group, with Tyco marking the preliminary move into fire services which is considered by Moelis as a significant strategic move to grow TAM and cross sell its other services.

Red Wolf is noted as a high-level security provider, with both businesses offering service, maintenance and installations for commercial customers.

The analyst raises EPS estimates by 0.1% for FY26 and 6.6% for FY27 to reflect the acquisitions. Moelis views Tyco as a major milestone for the company.

Target price rises to 95c and a Buy rating is retained with an appealing valuation around 8.5x FY27 earnings.

This report was published on December 12, 2025.

Target price is $0.95 Current Price is $0.64 Difference: $0.31

If IMB meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 48% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.80.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 7.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.42.

MYR MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED

Household & Personal Products - Overnight Price: $0.47

Canaccord Genuity rates ((MYR)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity highlights AGM commentary suggests both Myer Retail and Apparel Brands look to have traded well through Oct/Nov ahead of peak trading.

Buy rating retained with 79c price target while forecasts are positioned near the bottom of management's indicated range.

The analysts consider gross margin to be under a level of pressure at present (promotional intensity, MEB clearance ahead of new ranging), and this has been factored into updated modelling.

Earnings estimates have thus reduced, albeit in modest numbers. Dividend estimates have reduced to 2.5c annually for the next two years.

Comentary notes the partnership with CommBank ((CBA)) has been extended and expanded so that CommBank awards points can be transferred to Myer one.

In addition, JD Sports and The Dom have adopted Myer one as their loyalty program; now customers can earn Myer one points from purchases within JD Sports and The Dom stores/sites.

This report was published on December 12, 2025.

Target price is $0.79 Current Price is $0.47 Difference: $0.32

If MYR meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 68% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in July.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 2.50 cents and EPS of 3.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.32%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.70.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 2.50 cents and EPS of 4.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.32%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.79.

