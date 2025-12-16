Aspire Announces Major Australia, EU and US Regulatory Milestones, Marking a New Chapter in Its Global Expansion

PR NewsWire | Dec 16 2025

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aspire, the Singapore-headquartered fintech, today announced a series of regulatory milestones marking a major step in its global expansion.

Over the past year alone, the company has secured eight licenses and registrations, strengthening its footprint across Australia, Europe and the United States and laying the foundation for its next phase of growth in some of the world’s most important financial hubs.

In Australia , Aspire has been granted a full Australian Financial Services License (AFSL) . This strengthens its presence in Asia Pacific and enables the company to deliver its financial stack to Australian businesses directly. With the new license, Aspire will bring its full financial stack, including multicurrency accounts, payments, cards and spend, to Australian companies that increasingly expect a modern, integrated finance platform .

, Aspire has been granted a full . This strengthens its presence in and enables the company to deliver its financial stack . In Europe , Aspire has obtained its Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license , marking its official entry into the EU. Alongside the license approval, Aspire has also signed a formal investment commitment with the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs, selecting the Netherlands as its European base and unlocking the ability to offer pan-European business accounts.

, Aspire has obtained its , marking its official entry into the EU. Alongside the license approval, Aspire has also signed a formal investment commitment with the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs, selecting as its European base and unlocking the ability to offer pan-European business accounts. Additionally, in the United States , Aspire has registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) and with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a Registered Investment Adviser. These approvals expand Aspire’s ability to offer its broader financial suite to U.S. companies and represent an important step towards its planned U.S. rollout in 2026.

To support its ambitious market expansion, Aspire has also strengthened its leadership team with seasoned fintech talent, including former leaders from Wise and Revolut. Devanjan Sinha, formerly of Wise, is leading the company’s Australia business. Akash Kaul joins as VP Global Expansion and Growth from Revolut and will drive Aspire’s entry into Europe; David Harris, also from Revolut, has stepped in to lead the company’s U.S launch; and Paul Brooking formerly with Freetrade and Revolut joins as CFO to bolster Aspire’s global finance capabilities.

"Our clients are digital-savvy, international, and have high expectations of service quality. We’re building Aspire to be their all-in-one global finance stack," said Andrea Baronchelli, Co-Founder and CEO of Aspire. "These milestones strengthen the regulatory foundation we need to deliver unified, intelligent infrastructure for their cross-border financial needs, while bringing our Financial Operating System to thousands of businesses in these new markets."

2025 has been a defining year for Aspire, from securing major licenses to deepening its footprint in Asia. The company’s entry into Hong Kong earlier this year has already delivered over 3x growth, while momentum in Singapore continues, strengthened further by its recently acquired Capital Markets (CMS) license.

Aspire is the all-in-one finance platform for modern businesses globally, which has helped over 50,000 companies save time and money with international payments, treasury, expense, payable, and receivable management solutions – accessible via a single, user-friendly account. Headquartered in Singapore, Aspire has 600+ employees across nine countries, clients in 30+ markets and is backed by global top tier VCs, including Sequoia, Lightspeed, Y-Combinator, Tencent and Paypal.

