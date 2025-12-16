ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-12-25

Daily Market Reports | Dec 16 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|2.810
|22.17%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.105
|-8.70%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|7.530
|16.56%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|4.980
|-6.39%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.520
|6.12%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|32.710
|-5.73%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|4.300
|5.91%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.165
|-5.71%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|5.440
|5.63%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|7.380
|-5.26%
|CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED
|9.440
|3.85%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|2.920
|-5.19%
|VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|3.320
|3.75%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.680
|-5.08%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|17.770
|3.31%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|8.520
|-4.80%
|UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.250
|3.25%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|12.910
|-4.79%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|21.750
|2.89%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|12.560
|-4.63%
|QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
|10.090
|2.85%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.035
|-4.61%
|ORI – ORICA LIMITED
|24.360
|2.83%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|4.880
|-4.50%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|22.990
|2.54%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.540
|-4.42%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|6.710
|2.44%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|7.480
|-4.35%
|ORA – ORORA LIMITED
|2.220
|2.30%
|MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.450
|-4.26%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|8.690
|2.24%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|5.860
|-4.25%
|SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED
|31.400
|2.15%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.680
|-4.23%
|OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
|16.990
|2.04%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.115
|-4.17%
|TUA – TUAS LIMITED
|7.170
|1.99%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|3.510
|-4.10%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|5.780
|1.94%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.290
|-4.09%
