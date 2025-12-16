ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-12-25

Daily Market Reports | Dec 16 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.810 22.17% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.105 -8.70% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.530 16.56% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.980 -6.39% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.520 6.12% 360 – LIFE360 INC 32.710 -5.73% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.300 5.91% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.165 -5.71% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 5.440 5.63% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.380 -5.26% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 9.440 3.85% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.920 -5.19% VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.320 3.75% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.680 -5.08% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 17.770 3.31% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.520 -4.80% UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.250 3.25% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 12.910 -4.79% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 21.750 2.89% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.560 -4.63% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 10.090 2.85% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.035 -4.61% ORI – ORICA LIMITED 24.360 2.83% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 4.880 -4.50% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 22.990 2.54% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.540 -4.42% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.710 2.44% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 7.480 -4.35% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.220 2.30% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.450 -4.26% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 8.690 2.24% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 5.860 -4.25% SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED 31.400 2.15% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.680 -4.23% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 16.990 2.04% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 7.170 1.99% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.510 -4.10% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 5.780 1.94% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.290 -4.09%

