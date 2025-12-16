Sellers’ Exhaustion Lifts Macquarie Shares

Technicals | Dec 16 2025

An exhaustion of sellers with a break out through previous resistance should pave the way for Macquarie shares to recover, Fairmont Equities' Michael Gable reports.

By Michael Gable

The past week has been a tale of interest rates in the US and Australia, but for different reasons.

Locally, we had interest rates remain on hold by the RBA but commentary last Tuesday has had economists and the bond market start to price in rate hikes again for 2026.

In the US, however, we not only saw an interest rate cut, of which there should be more in 2026, but also the announcement the Fed will be buying back US$40bn worth of treasuries each month for the next several months.

It is another way of printing money and injecting liquidity into the market.

The upshot of this is it is good for markets, but clearly rate hikes will be an issue locally.

Fortunately, our market contains a number of resource stocks which should do well in 2026.

Today, we offer a technical view on Macquarie Group ((MQG)).

MQG

After dipping in November, Macquarie shares then bounced strongly before hitting some resistance near $200.

It then traded sideways for a few weeks to consolidate and absorb any of the sellers that were trying to get out near $200.

The last couple of days has seen it break through that resistance (circled).

This means most of the sellers near $200 are now gone and it should allow MQG to recover from here.

Current levels are a buying opportunity and initial stops can be considered under $190.

Michael Gable is managing Director of Fairmont Equities (www.fairmontequities.com)

Fairmont Equities is a share advisory firm assisting Private Clients with the professional management of their share portfolio. We are based in the Sydney CBD but provide services to private clients across Australia. We believe that the concepts of fundamental analysis and technical analysis of stocks are not mutually exclusive. Regardless of whether you are a trader or long term investor, combining both methods is crucial to success. As a result, the unique analysis of Fairmont Equities is featured regularly in the media such as Sky News Business, CNBC, The Australian Financial Review, and the ASX newsletter. Contact us for a free trial of our research and information on our portfolio management services.

Michael is RG146 Accredited and holds the following formal qualifications:

• Bachelor of Engineering, Hons. (University of Sydney)

• Bachelor of Commerce (University of Sydney)

• Diploma of Mortgage Lending (Finsia)

• Diploma of Financial Services [Financial Planning] (Finsia)

• Completion of ASX Accredited Derivatives Adviser Levels 1 & 2

Disclaimer

Fairmont Equities Australia (ACN 615 592 802) is a holder of an Australian Financial Services License (No. 494022). The information contained in this report is general information only and is copy write to Fairmont Equities. Fairmont Equities reserves all intellectual property rights. This report should not be interpreted as one that provides personal financial or investment advice. Any examples presented are for illustration purposes only. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. No person, persons or organisation should invest monies or take action on the reliance of the material contained in this report, but instead should satisfy themselves independently (whether by expert advice or others) of the appropriateness of any such action. Fairmont Equities, it directors and/or officers accept no responsibility for the accuracy, completeness or timeliness of the information contained in the report.



