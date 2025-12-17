ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-12-25

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change
CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.865 14.77% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.090 -15.39%
LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.515 11.81% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.470 -12.10%
IGO – IGO LIMITED 7.630 11.55% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 5.940 -11.48%
CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.220 10.27% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.730 -6.61%
OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.400 8.53% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.040 -4.10%
CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 7.000 8.36% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.070 -3.72%
VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.950 7.05% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 20.880 -3.47%
DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.795 6.85% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.170 -3.02%
ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.200 6.67% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.830 -3.01%
WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 6.220 6.51% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 3.630 -2.94%
GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 6.860 6.36% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 13.540 -2.87%
PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 4.890 6.30% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 219.600 -2.85%
RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 7.700 5.91% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 23.320 -2.83%
BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.095 5.80% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 7.490 -2.73%
IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.390 5.41% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 28.680 -2.58%
BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.635 5.14% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 2.720 -2.51%
RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.165 4.95% EVT – EVT LIMITED 13.440 -2.40%
PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 4.060 4.64% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 21.230 -2.39%
EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 12.660 4.54% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 23.420 -2.38%
GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 9.680 4.42% RMD – RESMED INC 37.270 -2.38%

