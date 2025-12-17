ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-12-25

Daily Market Reports | Dec 17 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.865
|14.77%
|GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED
|7.090
|-15.39%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|1.515
|11.81%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|2.470
|-12.10%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|7.630
|11.55%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|5.940
|-11.48%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.220
|10.27%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|11.730
|-6.61%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.400
|8.53%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|3.040
|-4.10%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|7.000
|8.36%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.070
|-3.72%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.950
|7.05%
|NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED
|20.880
|-3.47%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.795
|6.85%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|4.170
|-3.02%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.200
|6.67%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|4.830
|-3.01%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.220
|6.51%
|EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED
|3.630
|-2.94%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|6.860
|6.36%
|CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED
|13.540
|-2.87%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|4.890
|6.30%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|219.600
|-2.85%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.700
|5.91%
|EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED
|23.320
|-2.83%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.095
|5.80%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|7.490
|-2.73%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.390
|5.41%
|GMG – GOODMAN GROUP
|28.680
|-2.58%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.635
|5.14%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|2.720
|-2.51%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|1.165
|4.95%
|EVT – EVT LIMITED
|13.440
|-2.40%
|PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED
|4.060
|4.64%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|21.230
|-2.39%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|12.660
|4.54%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|23.420
|-2.38%
|GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
|9.680
|4.42%
|RMD – RESMED INC
|37.270
|-2.38%
