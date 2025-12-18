ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-12-25

Daily Market Reports | Dec 18 2025

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 2.050 15.49% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.900 -8.52%
OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.485 6.07% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.655 -7.80%
VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.800 5.69% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 26.930 -7.46%
BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.670 5.12% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.160 -5.88%
CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.960 5.09% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 4.280 -5.52%
ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.240 5.05% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.320 -4.81%
COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.170 4.93% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.445 -4.62%
SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 9.290 4.85% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 12.140 -4.41%
BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.120 4.35% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 7.380 -4.16%
CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 14.010 3.47% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 12.490 -3.78%
SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 5.950 3.30% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.510 -3.77%
RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.200 3.00% CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED 2.580 -3.73%
PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.710 2.90% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.055 -3.65%
PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 14.440 2.78% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 14.120 -3.49%
XRO – XERO LIMITED 113.040 2.52% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.270 -3.45%
SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 8.850 2.43% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.830 -3.04%
ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.010 2.38% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 3.940 -2.96%
RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.610 2.35% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.505 -2.90%
DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 4.200 2.19% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 16.990 -2.86%
PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.185 2.16% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 4.760 -2.66%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-12-25

Dec 18 2025 - Daily Market Reports
2
Rudi’s View: AI, Small Caps & Resources In 2026

Dec 18 2025 - Rudi's View
3
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 18, 2025

Dec 18 2025 - Daily Market Reports
4
The Short Report – 18 Dec 2025

Dec 18 2025 - Weekly Reports
5
Flight Centre On Cruise Control Re-Rating

Dec 18 2025 - Australia

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 28-11-2025

Nov 28 2025 - Australia
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 21-11-2025

Nov 21 2025 - Australia
3
Compare The Pair: Woodside Versus Santos

Dec 08 2025 - Commodities
4
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 05-12-2025

Dec 05 2025 - Australia
5
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 08, 2025

Dec 08 2025 - Daily Market Reports
6
The Overnight Report: Small Caps Take The Lead

Dec 04 2025 - Daily Market Reports