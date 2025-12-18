Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 18, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 12:04 PM

360 LIFE360 INC

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $32.37

Canaccord Genuity rates ((360)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity hosted investor meetings with Life360's CFO and investor relations, where discussions included top-of-funnel trends, the strategic logic for acquiring Nativo, and encouraging early uptake of the GPS pet tracker.

Although 3Q25 MAU (monthly active users) growth slowed and pressured sentiment, management framed this as temporary, one-off factors rather than a structural demand shift.

Overall, the broker reckons Life360 is broadening into a more diversified platform, suggesting the market may be undervaluing its durability and upside

Buy. Target price US$115 for Nasdaq listed stock.

This report was published on December 15, 2025.

Current Price is $32.37. Target price not assessed.

Current consensus price target is $52.00, suggesting upside of 66.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 EPS of 57.53 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 56.27. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 52.0, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 60.2.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 EPS of 66.85 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 48.42. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 88.8, implying annual growth of 70.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 35.2.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

3DA AMAERO LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $0.27

Research as a Service (RaaS) rates ((3DA)) as No Rating (-1) -

Amaero received a US Navy Letter of Support endorsing its PM-HIP process as a technically ready alternative to traditional castings/forgings, Research as a Service (RaaS) notes. This strengthens its positioning for defence prime collaboration.

The company also ordered a fourth EIGA Premium Atomiser and secured a $9m (60%) cost saving on an argon recycling plant. This is expected to be installed by end-2026 and commissioned in 1Q2027, bringing opex savings forward by 12 months.

RaaS notes the -$72m three-year capex program remains on time/budget to 30 June 2026, and is more confident of its forecasts for profitability in FY28 and at-capacity earnings by FY30.

Valuation 82c.

Research as a Service (RaaS) research standard doesn't carry any targets, ratings or recommendations. Investors can draw conclusions from valuations and commentary.

This report was published on December 16, 2025.

Target price is $0.82 Current Price is $0.27 Difference: $0.555

If 3DA meets the Research as a Service (RaaS) target it will return approximately 209% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Research as a Service (RaaS) forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 11.04.

Forecast for FY27:

Research as a Service (RaaS) forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 29.44.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

ARU ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED

Rare Earth Minerals - Overnight Price: $0.22

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ARU)) as Upgrade to Speculative Buy from Hold (1) -

Canaccord Genuity has removed Arafura Rare Earths from "under review" with an upgrade to Speculative Buy from Hold, and an increase in target price to 35c from 20c.

The company raised $482m at $0.28/sh for Nolans rare earths project, taking pro-forma cash to $570m and materially de-risking funding. Hancock Prospecting lifted its stake to 15.6%.

The broker notes the company has US$775m in senior debt secured and over US$1bn total debt support, and an estimated -US$1.9bn total funding needs.

This means the equity gap is now -US$500m, expected to be met via conditional cornerstone equity, with potential upside from US EXIM debt.

Funding visibility supports a 1Q26 FID, with the project development-ready and a 3-year build targeting commissioning in late 2029, the broker highlights.

This report was published on December 17, 2025.

Target price is $0.35 Current Price is $0.22 Difference: $0.13

If ARU meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 59% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

