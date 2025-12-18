EDMI and PLUS ES set to transform energy infrastructure across Australia

PR NewsWire | 10:00 AM

List StockArray ( )

BRISBANE, Australia, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – EDMI, a global leader in intelligent energy solutions, has entered into a landmark agreement with PLUS ES, a leading smart meter and energy infrastructure provider in Australia, setting a new benchmark for advanced grid intelligence in Australia.

This expanded strategic partnership will oversee one of the nation’s most comprehensive deployments of edge intelligence and metering. It builds upon a successful decade-long collaboration, extending the use for EDMI’s hardware by six years and its Storm cloud intelligence platform for a further 15 years.

Together, EDMI and PLUS ES are poised to transform grid operations. Key deliverables include:

Enhanced outage management and situational awareness

Improved Wi-Fi connectivity

Advanced Distributed Energy Resource (DER) management

By leveraging the unified operating layer of the Neos Solution, this partnership enables secure, real-time decision-making, delivering stability and intelligence across Australia’s increasingly decentralised energy networks.

The agreement also aligns with the trajectory of Australia’s Power of Choice reforms, which continue to accelerate smart meter deployment and expand the role of digital infrastructure within the energy transition. As smart meter volumes increase and data becomes central to grid coordination, both organisations are focused on enabling systems that are interoperable, secure, and able to meet the dynamic performance requirements of a renewable-aligned grid.

Brett Reid, APAC Managing Director of EDMI, said: "This agreement deepens a long-standing, ten year partnership built on trust, capability, and a shared commitment to Australia’s energy future", explained Reid. "The demands on Australia’s energy transition are forcing utilities to reimagine how they manage renewable variability, customer engagement and infrastructure resilience. By combining our Neos solution with PLUS ES’ operational excellence, we are creating the foundations for a more connected and adaptive national grid," added Reid.

Rob Amphlett Lewis, Group Executive of PLUS ES, said: "This agreement reflects the confidence we have in our partnership with EDMI and the technology that underpins it. As energy system complexity grows we need intelligent capability supported by data flows and digital infrastructure that can support customer choice ensuring we make the energy transition as efficient and affordable as possible."

With rising distributed energy, electrification pressures, and tighter regulatory expectations, utilities are seeking proven, data-driven solutions that support a more flexible and consumer aligned grid environment. EDMI’s core platforms, including its Neos grid intelligence solution, is designed to address exactly these challenges. Utilities can better manage renewable variability, demand-side flexibility, and the build-out cost of grid expansion.

The partnership reinforces a shared commitment to national grid readiness, supporting the broader need for coordinated agility across Australia’s energy ecosystem. As regulatory frameworks evolve and distributed energy reshapes the system, the integration of cloud-enabled intelligence, edge monitoring, and unified data platforms is becoming essential to delivering secure and resilient energy services.

By continuing to partner at scale, EDMI and PLUS ES are helping lay the digital foundations for a smarter, more flexible, and more sustainable energy future.

About EDMI

EDMI is a global leader in providing intelligent energy solutions, dedicated to solving the unique challenges faced by the world’s most successful utilities. Our comprehensive range of smart metering and control products, combined with advanced communications and software offerings, enables us to deliver integrated end-to-end solutions tailored to our customers’ needs.

EDMI is owned by Osaki Electric Co., Ltd, a leading Japanese metering solutions provider listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. To learn more about EDMI, visit the EDMI website at www.edmi-meters.com

About PLUS ES

PLUS ES is a nationally recognised provider of specialist metering and infrastructure solutions, working at the intersection of power networks, transport, and energy technology. As one of Australia’s most experienced accredited metering providers, we have unmatched scale and credentials, managing over 1.7 million meters in the National Electricity Market (NEM).

To learn more about PLUS ES, visit the PLUS ES website at www.pluses.com.au

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms