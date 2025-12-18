Silicon Quantum Computing Establishes Leadership in the Silicon Modality of Quantum Computing with Record-Setting Processor

PR NewsWire | 3:54 AM

New breakthrough outstrips all other silicon QPUs and demonstrates increasing qubit quality with increasing qubit count: clearing the path to fault tolerant, commercial scale systems

SYDNEY, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Silicon Quantum Computing ("SQC"), a leader in quantum computing and quantum machine learning, has achieved a breakthrough that positions the company at the forefront of the silicon modality, widely viewed as the most scalable approach to quantum computing. Nature, the world’s leading multidisciplinary science journal, today published this landmark achievement: a multi-qubit, multi-register quantum processor with exceptional quality and performance that improves as the system scales.

With fidelities up to 99.99%, SCQ’s latest result sets a new milestone for the quantum computing field. Typically, when quantum systems add more qubits and become more complex, their quality declines. SQC’s architecture demonstrates the opposite: as qubit count increases, the qubit quality strengthens – a critical requirement for fault tolerant, commercial scale systems.

Building a quantum computer in silicon is a natural choice for the field. The world has already refined classical computing in silicon, and it is one of the world’s best understood elements. This material choice leverages trillions of dollars in R&D, semiconductor fabrication and wafer purification.

SQC is the only private quantum computing company that manufactures its own quantum chips (QPUs). The company’s industry-leading manufacturing process, developed over 25 years, patterns chips with 0.13 nanometer (atom level) precision, placing phosphorus atoms within pure silicon wafers. It is the most accurate semiconductor manufacturing process in the world – a demonstration of SQC’s commitment to materials purity and precision engineering, no less than what is required to deliver commercial scale quantum computing.

SQC has consistently delivered world-leading accuracy on benchmark quantum algorithms such as Grover’s. Now, with these results achieved across multiple registers, the path for scaling toward millions of qubits is clear.

SQC‘s Founder and CEO, Michelle Simmons, said: "In most quantum systems, scale comes at the cost of performance. Our system increases in quality as it scales, an immense achievement that we‘re proud to share with the world. It‘s a reflection of our careful choices in materials, architecture and modality, which puts us on track to deliver the world‘s first commercial scale quantum computer."

SQC Chair and former ARM CEO Simon Segars, added: "Today‘s announcement illustrates the elegance and powerful simplicity of SQC‘s approach. Alongside our customers and partners, we‘re delivering value and commercial advantage in quantum computing today. I‘m proud to support a team that is both leading the field scientifically while delivering real-world solutions."

This achievement follows a series of advancements in SQC’s commercial momentum. The company recently progressed to Stage B of DARPA’s Quantum Benchmarking Initiative and its quantum technologies are already delivering impact: Telstra reported dramatic reductions in model training time using SQC’s quantum machine learning systems. Additionally, Australian Defence purchased a rack-mounted system for deployment within its datacenter environment.

About Silicon Quantum Computing

Silicon Quantum Computing ("SQC") is at the forefront of global efforts to build a commercial-scale quantum system. Leveraging over 25 years of technological excellence and delivery, SQC’s proprietary machines and processes allow the company to see and control matter atom-by-atom. SQC’s atomically engineered quantum machine learning chips and universal quantum computing systems have demonstrated world-leading algorithmic fidelity, positioning the company at the forefront of quantum innovation. Controlling its own QPU manufacturing means that SQC can design, produce and test new systems every week while delivering quantum machine learning and simulation systems to customers today. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

