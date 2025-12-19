ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-12-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.190 18.75% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 25.250 -6.48% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.390 16.90% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.330 -6.03% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.490 16.78% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 13.760 -4.71% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.595 16.67% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.870 -4.01% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.790 16.26% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.680 -3.41% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.780 11.65% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 25.820 -3.37% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.315 11.44% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 21.880 -3.23% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 8.060 9.96% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.720 -3.20% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.575 9.52% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.690 -2.82% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 9.090 9.25% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 3.150 -2.78% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.800 8.76% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 22.100 -2.51% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 5.460 8.55% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.550 -2.30% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.870 8.46% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.160 -2.26% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 7.490 8.24% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.170 -2.25% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 13.560 7.96% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.880 -2.16% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 10.550 7.65% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 5.970 -2.13% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.970 7.30% DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 4.120 -1.90% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.750 7.00% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.300 -1.89% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 9.930 6.89% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 28.930 -1.87% SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED 32.990 6.28% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 182.090 -1.80%

