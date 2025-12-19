ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-12-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.190
|18.75%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|25.250
|-6.48%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.390
|16.90%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|7.330
|-6.03%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.490
|16.78%
|PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED
|13.760
|-4.71%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.595
|16.67%
|FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED
|2.870
|-4.01%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|4.790
|16.26%
|RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED
|3.680
|-3.41%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|2.780
|11.65%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|25.820
|-3.37%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.315
|11.44%
|FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED
|21.880
|-3.23%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|8.060
|9.96%
|ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED
|2.720
|-3.20%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.575
|9.52%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.690
|-2.82%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|9.090
|9.25%
|FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
|3.150
|-2.78%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.800
|8.76%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|22.100
|-2.51%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|5.460
|8.55%
|RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED
|2.550
|-2.30%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|4.870
|8.46%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|2.160
|-2.26%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|7.490
|8.24%
|ORA – ORORA LIMITED
|2.170
|-2.25%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|13.560
|7.96%
|CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
|5.880
|-2.16%
|GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
|10.550
|7.65%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|5.970
|-2.13%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|3.970
|7.30%
|DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED
|4.120
|-1.90%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.750
|7.00%
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|1.300
|-1.89%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|9.930
|6.89%
|BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED
|28.930
|-1.87%
|SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED
|32.990
|6.28%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|182.090
|-1.80%
