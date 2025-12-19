Startek Australia recognized as Employer of Choice and ABA100® winner for business excellence

PR NewsWire | 2:11 AM

List StockArray ( )

Two awards recognize excellence in workplace culture and business management

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, announced that in 2025, Startek Australia has been recognized as a winner for Employer of Choice and as an ABA100® Winner for Business Excellence in The Australian Business Awards. The two awards recognize the organization’s achievements in people practices and business excellence.

Employer of choice recognition

Startek Australia has been recognized as a winner for Employer of Choice in The Australian Business Awards. This recognition honors organizations that excel in creating positive and supportive work environments that enable employees to achieve their full potential.

The Employer of Choice category evaluates effective recruitment, engagement and retention strategies, the cultivation of a high-performance culture anchored in core values, leadership development and professional growth programs, and initiatives that promote employee well-being and work-life balance. The recognition reflects Startek Australia’s ongoing commitment to fostering a progressive and people-first workplace.

Business excellence recognition

Separately, Startek Australia has been recognized as an ABA100® Winner for Business Excellence [BXA] in The Australian Business Awards. The Australian Business Award for Business Excellence recognizes organizations that have successfully implemented initiatives demonstrating excellence in business management.

The Business Excellence category acknowledges strong leadership, governance, strategic execution, innovation and performance management. This recognition highlights Startek Australia’s ability to translate strategy into consistent and measurable business outcomes.

"Receiving these distinct recognitions reflects our focus on striking a perfect balance between people and performance," said SM Gupta, Chief People Officer, Startek. "We remain committed to building a progressive workplace where our people can thrive and succeed while strengthening our business foundations to deliver long-term value for our clients."

Together, these awards reinforce Startek Australia’s position as an organization that prioritizes both employee experience and business excellence.

About Startek

Startek® is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable, personalized customer interactions. Operating in 14 countries with a team of 38,000 plus associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy and operational excellence. To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
In Brief: Carma, Intelligent Monitoring, Steadfast

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports
2
The Overnight Report: Santa Rally Hope Emerging

8:48 AM - Daily Market Reports
3
Today’s Financial Calendar – 19-12-2025

8:15 AM - Daily Market Reports
4
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-12-25

Dec 18 2025 - Daily Market Reports
5
Rudi’s View: AI, Small Caps & Resources In 2026

Dec 18 2025 - Rudi's View

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 28-11-2025

Nov 28 2025 - Australia
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 21-11-2025

Nov 21 2025 - Australia
3
Compare The Pair: Woodside Versus Santos

Dec 08 2025 - Commodities
4
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 05-12-2025

Dec 05 2025 - Australia
5
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 08, 2025

Dec 08 2025 - Daily Market Reports
6
The Overnight Report: Small Caps Take The Lead

Dec 04 2025 - Daily Market Reports