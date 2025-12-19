Video: FNArena Editor On 2025 ASX Bear Market

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

List StockArray ( [0] => WTC [1] => XRO [2] => CSL [3] => RMD [4] => CAR [5] => REA [6] => TNE [7] => PME [8] => SOL [9] => SIG )

This story features WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED, and other companies.

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: WTC

The company is included in ASX50, ASX100, ASX200, ASX300, ALL-ORDS and ALL-TECH

We asked, you sent in your questions, then we sat down for one final video session to close off 2025. With AI summary for a quick read.

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor

We asked FNArena subscribers for input and questions ahead of our final video for calendar year 2025.

Not surprisingly, most questions related to the directionless state of Aussie equities post the August result season, as well as specific questions about companies that have been wonderful performers until a few months ago, with share prices sliding south ever since.

Many of those names are part of my selection of All-Weather performers on the local bourse. This week I sat down and addressed these issues.

The video (circa 20 minutes) has been uploaded to the FNArena Talks section on the website:

https://fnarena.com/index.php/fnarena-talks/2025/12/17/fnarena-editor-explains-the-2025-asx-bear-market/

Via the FNArena channel on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32hDlDxW1mw

Most services have added AI functionality these days. Below is a summary of the video as compiled by Zoom’s AI assistant.

Navigating the Bear Market Storm

Rudi discussed the current market situation, describing it as a “perfect storm” and explaining bear markets occur more frequently than investors realisae.

He noted while some sectors, like cannabis stocks, have been in bear markets for years, others, such as energy stocks since 2022, are still experiencing them.

Rudi emphasised that the focus is currently on the downside, and those already invested should weather it out rather than sell at potentially unfavorable times.

He compared the current market to 2016, suggesting similar conditions could lead to a prolonged bear market, but also mentioned portfolio rotation and broader market momentum could eventually normalise the situation.

Market Rotation and Forecast Shifts

Rudi discussed the current market situation, noting early signs of portfolio rotation in July-August and a recent scare due to narratives about overvalued share markets.

He highlighted concerns about advisors making extreme forecasts reminiscent of the 2000-2002 market crash, and mentioned a shift in interest rate forecasts in Australia from expected cuts to potential hikes.

Rudi observed low investor appetite and poor market activity, predicting by mid-late January momentum might return for certain companies like WiseTech Global ((WTC)), Xero ((XRO)), CSL ((CSL)), ResMed ((RMD)), Car Group ((CAR)), and REA Group ((REA)).

Bear Market Opportunities

Rudi discussed the current market situation, emphasising while bear markets can be brutal, they often offer opportunities for those with cash and patience.

He noted while there are risks, historical insights suggest a positive outlook for next year, particularly given the significant share price falls.

Rudi also highlighted how simplistic market assessments and outdated perspectives can lead to misinterpretations of current market valuations, which should be higher than 10 years ago due to index composition changes.

Market Narratives and Valuation Insights

Rudi discussed market valuations and potential risks, emphasising while current valuations are higher than in the past, there is no immediate cause for concern if economic and bond market conditions remain stable.

He highlighted the importance of narratives in shaping market perceptions, drawing parallels to past examples like Amazon’s entry into Australia and the impact of Ozempic on healthcare stocks.

Rudi predicted markets will become increasingly narrative-driven in the future, presenting both risks and opportunities for investors.

Bear Market Investment Strategy

Rudi discussed his research approach and advised subscribers to focus on personal stock selection rather than following his preferences, emphasising the importance of diversification and market opportunities during bear markets.

He acknowledged the portfolio was too early in its investments, underestimating the duration and brutality of the bear market, particularly in Australian low-liquidity conditions.

Rudi encouraged subscribers to review his writings and expert analyses to make informed decisions about their investments.

Market Opportunities and Portfolio Adjustments

Rudi discussed the current market situation, highlighting the potential for manipulation of certain stock prices, such as TechnologyOne ((TNE)) and Pro Medicus ((PME)), which he believes remain high-quality companies despite recent price drops.

He mentioned reducing exposure to gold, treating it as an insurance asset rather than a speculative one.

Rudi also discussed adding new companies to the portfolio, including WH Soul Pattinson ((SOL)), which he believes is re-inventing itself and will become stronger, and Sigma Healthcare ((SIG)), which he sees as having a strong growth trajectory following its “merger” with Chemist Warehouse.

He encouraged investors to research these companies and consider adding them to their portfolios.

Rudi concluded by predicting the current market challenges will eventually pass and wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

(Do note that, in line with all my analyses, appearances and presentations, all of the above names and calculations are provided for educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions.)

P.S. I – All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert for my Rudi’s View stories. Go to My Alerts (top bar of the website) and tick the box in front of ‘Rudi’s View’. You will receive an email alert every time a new Rudi’s View story has been published on the website.

P.S. II – If you are reading this story through a third party distribution channel and you cannot see charts included, we apologise, but technical limitations are to blame.

FNArena Subscription

A subscription to FNArena (6 or 12 months) comes with an archive of Special Reports (20 since 2006); examples below.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms