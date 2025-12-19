Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 19 December 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 11 December 2025 to 18 December 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

Friday 12 December 2025 The collapse of Shield and First Guardian Master Funds has triggered one of ASIC’s largest investigations, marking a definitive shift in enforcement strategy that targets the entire financial product supply chain

2 – Rudi’s View: Copper, Aluminium & Technology (!) Thursday 11 December 2025 This week’s updates on strategy and preferred stock picks

3 – Uranium Week: Sprott Buying & ASX Upgrades Tuesday 16 December 2025 Activity remained subdued with Sprott boosting interest on Tuesday last week which carried into Wednesday while sector analysts revisited U308 price forecasts and stocks

4 – When The End Of Bapcor’s Misery? Thursday 11 December 2025 Yet another guidance downgrade from Bapcor brings management’s expectation of a second half turnaround into question

5 – In Brief: Flight Centre, Audinate & Atturra Friday 12 December 2025 This week’s In Brief looks at three interesting companies with re-rating potential as restructuring, acquisitions align for a better growth outlook

6 – Rio Tinto’s New CEO Outlines His Grand Plan Monday 15 December 2025 The new Rio Tinto CEO’s updated targets for earnings, volumes, costs and capex have been met with mixed responses from analysts

7 – The Market In Numbers – 13 Dec 2025 Saturday 13 December 2025 Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

8 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 12-12-25 Friday 12 December 2025 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

9 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 12-12-25 Monday 15 December 2025 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

10 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 12 December 2025 Friday 12 December 2025 Our top ten news stories from 04 December 2025 to 11 December 2025

