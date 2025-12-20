The Market In Numbers – 20 Dec 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

List StockArray ( )

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 19 Dec 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13329.460 -0.57% -1.18% 0.28% 1.67% 5.77% NZ50 13329.460 -0.57% -1.18% 0.28% 1.67% 5.77% NZ50 13329.460 -0.57% -1.18% 0.28% 1.67% 5.77% NZ50 13329.460 -0.57% -1.18% 0.28% 1.67% 5.77% All Ordinaries 8875.70 -1.20% -0.48% -2.85% 5.41% 1.17% S&P ASX 200 8588.20 -1.25% -0.30% -2.95% 5.26% 0.54% S&P ASX 300 8545.80 -1.21% -0.33% -2.91% 5.52% 0.85% Communication Services 1732.10 -0.77% -3.62% -6.95% 6.43% -6.52% Consumer Discretionary 3971.30 0.08% -2.90% -12.11% 1.54% -4.14% Consumer Staples 11616.80 -0.90% -2.74% -1.08% -1.29% -4.14% Energy 8191.60 -5.79% -4.63% -1.69% -5.00% -5.57% Financials 9120.00 -0.63% 1.41% -4.74% 5.87% -4.29% Health Care 33868.30 -4.02% -6.72% -9.48% -24.55% -18.59% Industrials 8324.30 -0.38% -3.13% -1.73% 8.87% 0.07% Info Technology 2131.10 -3.79% -10.08% -27.20% -22.25% -26.53% Materials 20838.70 -1.19% 4.62% 10.75% 29.23% 31.41% Real Estate 3882.80 -0.53% -0.89% -4.25% 3.23% -0.41% Utilities 9566.00 -2.38% -2.95% -4.44% 5.90% 4.64% A-REITs 1787.60 -0.45% -0.79% -4.06% 4.03% -0.18% All Technology Index 3335.20 -2.47% -9.14% -21.09% -12.36% -17.53% Banks 3966.70 -0.63% 2.55% -3.54% 9.99% -1.39% Gold Index 18282.20 -0.24% 3.81% 13.69% 117.03% 58.19% Metals & Mining 7151.70 -1.18% 5.06% 10.81% 36.08% 36.98%

The World

Index 19 Dec 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 9837.77 1.96% 1.21% 5.21% 20.37% 12.29% DAX30 24199.50 0.05% 1.52% 1.33% 21.55% 1.21% Hang Seng 25498.13 -1.84% -1.40% -5.05% 27.11% 5.92% Nikkei 225 49001.50 -3.61% -2.49% 9.06% 22.83% 21.03% NZ50 13329.460 -0.57% -1.18% 0.28% 1.67% 5.77% NZ50 13329.460 -0.57% -1.18% 0.28% 1.67% 5.77% NZ50 13329.460 -0.57% -1.18% 0.28% 1.67% 5.77% NZ50 13329.460 -0.57% -1.18% 0.28% 1.67% 5.77% DJIA 47951.85 -1.04% 0.49% 3.35% 12.71% 8.75% S&P500 6774.76 -0.77% -1.09% 1.29% 15.19% 9.18% Nasdaq Comp 23006.36 -0.81% -1.54% 1.53% 19.14% 12.94%

Metals & Minerals

Index 19 Dec 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 4365.10 1.47% 4.19% 13.06% 66.18% 32.18% Silver (oz) 65.40 2.29% 23.01% 38.99% 116.38% 80.64% Copper (lb) 5.4268 -1.05% 5.12% 10.62% 32.47% 6.50% Aluminium (lb) 1.3231 0.43% 2.92% 8.84% 15.75% 12.20% Nickel (lb) 6.4741 -1.92% -2.32% -5.28% -9.39% -5.06% Zinc (lb) 1.3902 -4.58% 1.44% 4.04% 2.88% 10.11% Uranium (lb) weekly 77.15 1.85% 2.05% -6.77% 7.15% -1.91% Iron Ore (t) 106.90 0.65% 2.17% 1.47% 2.95% 13.13%

Energy

Index 19 Dec 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 55.90 -3.40% -5.41% -11.47% -19.55% -14.68% Brent Crude 59.71 -2.99% -5.10% -10.53% -17.71% -10.61%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

