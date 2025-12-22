ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-12-25

Daily Market Reports | Dec 22 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 23.250 9.88% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.160 -5.39% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.220 8.82% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 13.990 8.62% CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 3.100 -4.91% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.260 8.01% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.780 -4.79% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.000 7.91% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 67.230 -4.20% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 3.060 7.75% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 8.680 7.69% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.265 -3.80% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.280 7.56% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.780 -3.40% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.170 7.20% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 2.030 -3.33% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 9.730 7.04% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 4.610 -3.15% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 4.650 6.65% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.240 -2.78% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 12.730 6.62% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.650 -2.57% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 77.600 6.59% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 29.780 -2.36% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 25.500 6.29% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 25.320 -2.13% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 55.900 6.17% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 7.040 -1.95% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 5.070 5.85% GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.760 -1.95% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 10.500 5.74% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.190 -1.91% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.545 5.46% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.700 -1.88% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.175 5.38% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 21.690 -1.86% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 6.550 5.31% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.650 -1.85%

